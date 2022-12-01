Read full article on original website
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Raiders game against Patriots on Dec. 18 moved out of primetime spot
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Raiders game against the New England Patriots in Week 15 has been moved out of the primetime spot. According to the Raiders, the Dec. 18 game, which was originally set for primetime on Sunday Night Football, will now be played at 1:05 p.m.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
An Ohio State linebacker enters the transfer portal
The transfer portal officially opened today and many huge names across the country have placed their names inside. The Ohio State football team has already had one name enter in defensive back, Jaylen Johnson, and it was just a matter of time before another name entered and this time it was linebacker Teradja Mitchell.
Hawks' Trae Young, McMillan try to smooth over dispute
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young says he and Hawks coach Nate McMillan have smoothed over their disagreement regarding his not attending a game last Friday. Young, the team’s leading scorer, was out with a sore shoulder and did not attend the game the win over the Denver Nuggets. It is rare for an injured player not to attend a home game. “I mean, it was just a situation,” Young told reporters after Monday’s morning shootaround. “I mean, we’re all grown men here and there’s some times we don’t always agree. And it’s unfortunate that private situations and private conversations got out to the public. But I guess that’s the world we live in now. “But yeah, I’m just going to focus on basketball and focus on helping my team win. And that’s what I got to be focusing on.”
Comments / 0