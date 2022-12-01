ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young says he and Hawks coach Nate McMillan have smoothed over their disagreement regarding his not attending a game last Friday. Young, the team’s leading scorer, was out with a sore shoulder and did not attend the game the win over the Denver Nuggets. It is rare for an injured player not to attend a home game. “I mean, it was just a situation,” Young told reporters after Monday’s morning shootaround. “I mean, we’re all grown men here and there’s some times we don’t always agree. And it’s unfortunate that private situations and private conversations got out to the public. But I guess that’s the world we live in now. “But yeah, I’m just going to focus on basketball and focus on helping my team win. And that’s what I got to be focusing on.”

23 MINUTES AGO