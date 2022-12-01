Read full article on original website
yourbigsky.com
Two shot during casino robbery in Billings
The BPD is continuing its investigation into a shooting and robbery early Monday morning at the Treasure Cove Casino in Billings. Sgt. Beck reports the suspect pointed a gun and shot a casino employee. The suspect allegedly shot a customer also while running out of the casino at about 12:45am...
KULR8
Billings police investigating robbery at local casino
BILLINGS - Around 8:45 Sunday evening, Billings Police were called to the Treasure Trove Casino for a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, police found two people had sustained apparent non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Sergeant Benjamin Beck says that the suspect allegedly entered the casino, pulled a gun on an...
yourbigsky.com
Orchard School neighborhood resident reports juveniles with suspected gun
The BPD responded to a call of juveniles with a suspected gun at about 1:15pm Thursday afternoon in Billings. Two juvenile boys were, in fact, found on the playground with a handgun that reportedly turned out to be a BB gun according to Lt. Wooley. One of the juveniles was...
KULR8
Suspect flees after allegedly stealing alcohol, threatening to pull a gun in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A robbery suspect allegedly stole alcohol and threatened to pull a gun at a business in the 3100 block of King West in Billings early Thursday morning at around 3 a.m. The Billings Police Department said on Twitter the suspect is described as a man in his...
Robbery At 3100 Block of King Avenue West in Billings
This just in from the Billings Police Department Twitter:. At 2:55 AM today, Billings Police Department responded to the 3100 block of King Avenue West for a robbery. The suspect entered the business, stole alcohol, and threatened to pull a gun on the victim. The suspect is a Hispanic male...
KULR8
Billings sobriety home residents thank community for donations following massive house fire
Following a massive fire that destroyed a sobriety house overnight, the Billings community has shown their support for the displaced residents through generous donations. A structure fire at the sobriety house came uninvited and left almost 13 residents with no house, clothes and food.
KULR8
Teens detained after report of juvenile on playground with a handgun in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two teens were detained after a report was made of a juvenile on a playground with a handgun. Around 1:17 pm, a neighbor reported a juvenile boy was on a playground with a handgun, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reports. Law enforcement detained two 15-year-old boys in...
KULR8
Billings PD looking for person of interest in homicide investigation
BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement are looking for a man who is a person of interest in a homicide investigation. The Billings Police Department says Branden Kord Rockabove, 22, is wanted for escape and is considered by them to be a person of interest in a homicide investigation. He is...
KULR8
Two taken to hospital in Billings with serious injuries after accident on King Ave. W
BILLINGS, Mont. - Two westbound lanes in the area of the 2700 block of King Ave. W in Billings are closed due to an accident. According to the Billings Police Department, two vehicles were involved in the accident, and a man in his 20s and a woman in her 70s were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police: Fatal Billings shooting involved 5 people; no arrests made
Family members told MTN News at the scene Monday that the deceased was 26-year-old Randall James Jr. Police have not identified anyone involved in the shooting.
KULR8
Victim of fatal shooting in 4000 block of 2nd Ave. S. ID'd
UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 8:47 A.M. Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman has identified the victim Thursday who died in the fatal shooting that occurred in the 4000 block of Second Avenue South Sunday. Hoffman told us the victim was identified as Richard Randall James, Jr., and his cause of...
13 sober living residents displaced after Billings house fire
The fire had taken off at Sober Beginnings by the time firefighters arrived after midnight to flames shooting out.
Sober living facility in Billings in need of community support after house fire
One resident described the scene they experienced early Friday morning as "sheer panic and explosions."
KULR8
Shooting at a Billings restaurant
Law enforcement and EMS responded to a shooting on Majestic Ln. in Billings Wednesday. The Billings Police Department reports a 35-year-old patron was being unruly and arguing with customers after being escorted outside the Montana Club around 5:30 pm.
NBCMontana
1 dead, 1 injured in Billings homicide
MISSOULA, MT — A 26-year-old Billings man was found dead, and another person injured after a shooting in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South in Billings Sunday night. The Billings Police Department were dispatched to the scene at 11:19 p.m. On scene, police located the 26-year-old man as...
KULR8
Police release more info on shooting that left one dead, one injured in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - "This release is regarding information for C&O 22-82968 a homicide investigation from November 27, 2022 in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South. On November 27nd, at 11:19 PM, Billings Police Department patrol was dispatched to the 4000 block for a shooting. [sic] Officers arrived in the area and located a deceased male (26 year old, local), and multiple witnesses/involved parties. A search of the area led Officers to another address in the 100 block of Hallowell, where a subject suffering from a gun-shot wound was located. Medical care was provided by responding Officers and by medical responders.
Fire destroys Billings sober living facility
A city spokeswoman said Billings firefighters responded to a fully engulfed house at 2024 Green Terrace Drive around midnight.
Miners' housing project irks Absarokee residents, public hearing scheduled
A miners man camp is ruffling feathers for some Absarokee residents, but as housing shortages sweep Montana, mine executives say it's a solution to a growing problem.
Family says dog protected daughter at Billings' Central Park
According to the Dolbear family, Autumn was recently attacked in Central Park during one of her regular walks, but thankfully, Pancake came to the rescue.
Update: Family identifies Billings shooting victim
Police said on social media the shooting was reported at 11:19 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Second Avenue South.
