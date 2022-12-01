Read full article on original website
Mark Gadson’s Release of EP Album, Morning Brew
Local Saint Michaels, Maryland musician, music producer and songwriter/composer/arranger, Mark Gadson, has had a very productive year and getting ready for his third music release in 2022. His sophomore EP album, Morning Brew, will be digitally released on December 5th. Mark teamed up with four exceptional musicians for this upcoming...
Latest Single Release “Hear the Bells Chime” by Steve Lowe
Local Saint Michaels singer songwriter and musician, Steve Lowe, has just digitally released his latest single, Hear the Bells Chime, which he wrote shortly after moving full time to the Eastern Shore. Working with Mark Gadson at SoundScape Studio in Saint Michaels, Steve recorded the song along with fellow talented...
2023 Volunteer Mediation Training Dates Announced, AmeriCorps Members Sought
Mid Shore Community Mediation Center is seeking volunteers to join their team of community mediators. The center provides free mediation services for residents of Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot counties. The Basic Mediation Training will be held twice in 2023, once in February and March and again in August. The center...
Letter to Editor: Oxford Was the Mayberry of the USA
Having the good fortune to be born in Talbot County in 1937 and raised in the charming community of Oxford was a blessing. Growing up in the town of Oxford, we took great pride in the fact that God, family and community were stressed as being extremely important. Oxford has...
Letter to Editor: “Reset Lakeside” Legislation Sent to County Council
You just can’t vote a yard sign into law. Accordingly, this morning The Talbot Integrity Project (“TIP”) sent to all members of the new, incoming County Council a formal request that the Council consider, and adopt, two specific Resolutions that will implement the “Reset Lakeside” initiative advocated by TIP in the recent campaign.
