ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
talbotspy.org

Mark Gadson’s Release of EP Album, Morning Brew

Local Saint Michaels, Maryland musician, music producer and songwriter/composer/arranger, Mark Gadson, has had a very productive year and getting ready for his third music release in 2022. His sophomore EP album, Morning Brew, will be digitally released on December 5th. Mark teamed up with four exceptional musicians for this upcoming...
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
talbotspy.org

Latest Single Release “Hear the Bells Chime” by Steve Lowe

Local Saint Michaels singer songwriter and musician, Steve Lowe, has just digitally released his latest single, Hear the Bells Chime, which he wrote shortly after moving full time to the Eastern Shore. Working with Mark Gadson at SoundScape Studio in Saint Michaels, Steve recorded the song along with fellow talented...
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: Oxford Was the Mayberry of the USA

Having the good fortune to be born in Talbot County in 1937 and raised in the charming community of Oxford was a blessing. Growing up in the town of Oxford, we took great pride in the fact that God, family and community were stressed as being extremely important. Oxford has...
OXFORD, MD
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: “Reset Lakeside” Legislation Sent to County Council

You just can’t vote a yard sign into law. Accordingly, this morning The Talbot Integrity Project (“TIP”) sent to all members of the new, incoming County Council a formal request that the Council consider, and adopt, two specific Resolutions that will implement the “Reset Lakeside” initiative advocated by TIP in the recent campaign.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy