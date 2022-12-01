Read full article on original website
I’m interested in getting some of the new over-the-counter hearing aids that just became available a few month ago. Can you offer any tips to help me with this?. The new FDA approved over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids that started rolling out this fall are a real game changer for the roughly 48 million Americans with hearing loss. Adults with impaired hearing can now walk in and buy hearing aids at a pharmacy, big box chain, consumer electronics store or online, without a prescription and without consulting an audiologist.
What the new hearing aid options mean for your ears and wallet. A change in FDA regulations has cleared the way for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. What does this mean for you if you’re among the approximately 48 million Americans with some degree of hearing loss? We asked Dr. James Naples, assistant professor of otolaryngology/head and neck surgery at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, to help explain potential pros and cons.
Formerly, hearing aids required a prescription and came with a high price tag — now, Americans over age 18 who have mild-to-moderate hearing loss can buy hearing aids over the counter in drugstores.
Over-the-counter, or OTC, hearing aids started hitting the market in October at prices that can be thousands of dollars lower than prescription hearing aids.
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their second December payment by the end of the month, with the final payment of the year to be slightly higher than the rest.
A recent study showed that chemical hair straighteners could potentially cause cancer. In fact, it found that there is a connection between certain chemicals used in hair products and uterine cancer. This makes sense because the uterus is where a woman gives birth to her children. If you’re a woman who uses chemical hair straighteners, you might want to consider filing a lawsuit against the manufacturers of those products.
After finding success investing in the more obviously lucrative corners of American medicine — like surgery centers and dermatology practices — private equity firms have moved aggressively into the industry’s more hidden niches: They are pouring billions into the business of clinical drug trials. To bring a...
Mitsubishi Electric has released an air source heat pump for commercial applications, including schools and hospitals. “The innovative heat pump solution can operate as a single unit or form part of a multiple unit system, making it suitable for most commercial applications,” the Japanese manufacturer says in the product’s data sheet.
The remobilization of finger joints that have been damaged by illness or injury is an emerging market in the field of demand-driven patient care. The FingerKIt consortium, which brings together five Fraunhofer institutes, uses AI to develop personalized 3D-printed joint implants so that these delicate finger parts can be replaced when necessary.
Hyperphosphorylated microtubule-associated protein tau has been implicated in dementia, epilepsy, and other neurological disorders. In contrast, site-specific phosphorylation of tau at threonine 205 (T205) by the kinase p38γ was shown to disengage tau from toxic pathways, serving a neuroprotective function in Alzheimer’s disease. Using a viral-mediated gene delivery approach in different mouse models of epilepsy, we show that p38γ activity–enhancing treatment reduces seizure susceptibility, restores neuronal firing patterns, reduces behavioral deficits, and ameliorates epilepsy-induced deaths. Furthermore, we show that p38γ-mediated phosphorylation of tau at T205 is essential for this protection in epilepsy, as a lack of this critical interaction reinstates pathological features and accelerates epilepsy in vivo. Hence, our work provides a scope to harness p38γ as a future therapy applicable to acute neurological conditions.
London, UK, December 02, 2022 – McapMediaWire – Advisory Excellence is pleased to introduce Bagus Nur Buwono and Bagus Enrico & Partners to our network. Bagus has joined Advisory Excellence, as our exclusively recommended Banking & Finance expert in Indonesia. Advisory Excellence is an international network. With over...
Marcus by Goldman Sachs is the online banking division of global financial giant (and eighth biggest bank in the US) Goldman Sachs. Marcus offers three types of certificates of deposit as well as a high-yield savings account and no-fee personal loans. Introduced in 2016, Marcus offers savings and CD accounts...
* XENON PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATES ON PROPRIETARY NEUROLOGY PIPELINE PROGRAMS AT THE ANNUAL MEETING OF THE AMERICAN EPILEPSY SOCIETY (AES 2022) * XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC - INITIATED OUR XEN1101 PHASE 3 PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
The approach of Cummins Inc. to hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines is very different from how and when it talks about most of its products. What gives?. Cummins Inc. doesn’t typically talk about its products much before they are ready for launch. Customers for a new engine, whether branded as bright red-painted Cummins or a private label with Cummins’ technology imbued, take the lead there.
Save 58% over at Amazon on a pack of 100 Air Fryer Disposable Papers. Made of oil proof parchment paper, they’re perfect for fryer baskets, microwaves and more. Food Grade Material: Made of food-grade pure wood pulp, the quality is safe and reliable. Compared with other products, it adopts a thicker, high-temperature resistant design, which can be cooked in high temperature for up to 25-30 minutes.
Home-based continuous glucose monitoring for diabetics up to now has had to trade ease of use, low cost, and portability for a somewhat lower sensitivity—and thus accuracy—compared to similar systems in clinics or hospitals. A team of researchers has now developed a biosensor for such monitors that involves "zero-dimensional" quantum dots (QDs) and gold nanospheres (AuNSs), and no longer has to compromise on accuracy.
It’s been nearly 20 years since the very first hyaluronic acid (HA) filler won FDA approval, forever changing the face of aesthetics and all who succumb to its charms. The field of injectables has subsequently exploded, yielding dozens of unique formulas designed to deliver nuanced effects and tackle concerns beyond run-of-the-mill wrinkles. In the hands of seasoned pros, our current cache of fillers can sculpt the face, reshape our features, enhance a profile, and discreetly reposition skin that has shifted with time.
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined that four out of eight Chinese solar companies that it’s been investigating are “attempting to bypass US duties by doing minor processing in one of the Southeast Asian countries before shipping to the United States.” Here’s what it means for the US solar industry.
SEI Logistics’ portable, folding solar panels and battery solution are designed for use by the oil and gas industry, where off-grid power is needed in remote and extremely cold locations. The portable panels come with a battery housed in a case, specially designed for cold and harsh environments. The technology was recently awarded nearly $40,000 in tax incentives from the government of Canada.
The chief medical officer of Forge Biologics discussed the potential advantages of the investigational combination therapy approach. “Our hypothesis was that if we treat the patients during this time of myeloablation, we will get less antibody response, and possibly even prolong the therapeutic effect of the gene therapy because we wouldn't have the challenge of the antibodies... And until now, we haven't seen any antibodies, which again, is really encouraging.”
