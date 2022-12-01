Hyperphosphorylated microtubule-associated protein tau has been implicated in dementia, epilepsy, and other neurological disorders. In contrast, site-specific phosphorylation of tau at threonine 205 (T205) by the kinase p38γ was shown to disengage tau from toxic pathways, serving a neuroprotective function in Alzheimer’s disease. Using a viral-mediated gene delivery approach in different mouse models of epilepsy, we show that p38γ activity–enhancing treatment reduces seizure susceptibility, restores neuronal firing patterns, reduces behavioral deficits, and ameliorates epilepsy-induced deaths. Furthermore, we show that p38γ-mediated phosphorylation of tau at T205 is essential for this protection in epilepsy, as a lack of this critical interaction reinstates pathological features and accelerates epilepsy in vivo. Hence, our work provides a scope to harness p38γ as a future therapy applicable to acute neurological conditions.

