Read full article on original website
Related
MassLive.com
NFL Insider wonders if Patriots, Robert Kraft could move on from Bill Belichick
Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he was bothered by his team’s playoff drought last spring. If things don’t turn around quickly, this postseason winless skid will hit four years in a row in New England. “I’m a Patriot fan, big time, first. More than anything, it bothers me...
Bill Belichick addresses Patriots QB Mac Jones’ comments and concerns
Mac Jones wants to be better. He wants to be coached harder. He wants to see more accountability. Bill Belichick hears him. The Patriots quarterback didn’t hold back last week during the team’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. During the game, Jones could be seen swearing on the sideline. He later explained he was trying to fire up his offense. In that same post-game press conference, however, Jones also expressed dissatisfaction with the entire offensive operation.
Mac Jones details why he wants to be coached harder by Patriots coaches
Following a disappointing offensive effort against the Buffalo Bills, Mac Jones told everyone he wanted to be coached harder. On Monday, in his appearance on WEEI’s Merloni, Fairia, & Mego’ show, he explained what that meant. Jones is no stranger to tough coaching. He went to Alabama where...
Marcus Jones earns noteworthy praise from Patriots legend and coach Troy Brown
Marcus Jones had his work cut out for him last week. The rookie began the Patriots-Buffalo Bills matchup by returning the opening kickoff. A series later, he started his first NFL game on defense at outside cornerback and deflected Josh Allen’s third pass of the game. On the next series, Jones lined up at receiver and took a Mac Jones screen pass 48 yards for a touchdown.
Bill Belichick won’t be changing the Patriots offensive play caller this season
Bill Belichick won’t be making a change with his offensive play caller – at least not this season. During his weekly appearance on WEEI’s ‘The Greg Hill Show’ on Monday, the Patriots coach was asked if he gave any thought to changing up the offensive play caller set up this past weekend. This comes after the Patriots scored just 10 points in their loss to the Buffalo Bills and player frustration boiled over on the sideline and in the locker room.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
NFL Analysis Network
Jets Receive Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The New York Jets looked good in their game last week against the Chicago Bears, winning 31-10 in Mike White’s first start of the season in place of Zach Wilson. White commanded the offense with confidence and poise as his teammates responded to the change with a nice showing.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0