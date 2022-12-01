Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Motorist killed in weekend train collision identified as Centralia resident
Boone County Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating a deadly weekend collision between a vehicle and a Norfolk Southern train near Sturgeon, about 22 miles north of Columbia. Saturday night’s crash happened at about 11, killing the motorist. Boone County Sheriff’s Captain Brian Leer tells 939 the Eagle that the...
One dead after train hits car near on passive railroad crossing near Sturgeon
STURGEON, Mo. (KMIZ) One person is dead after a Norfolk Southern train struck a vehicle late Saturday night, officials say. The crash happened at North Jennings and East Keil Road just east of Sturgeon just after 11 p.m. The railroad crossing where the crash happened is considered a passive graded crossing, where there is a stop The post One dead after train hits car near on passive railroad crossing near Sturgeon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Centralia man dies in Boone County train collision
CORRECTION: An earlier report stated two people died in the crash. One person dies in a collision with a train in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff's Office reports the collision happened Saturday night just before 11:30 p.m. just east of Sturgeon. A Norfolk Southern train was headed eastbound when a Boone County adult male turned his truck southbound onto Jennings Road. The train then struck the truck in the side, ejecting the driver.
One dead in Sturgeon train crash
A BNSF freight train hits a vehicle, killing the driver. The accident happened Saturday near Sturgeon. The vehicle’s driver was killed but no one else was injured. The tracks were closed for hours while investigators were on scene.
