Kirstie Alley, whose role as Rebecca Howe in the US sitcom Cheers propelled her to stardom in the 1980s and 1990s, has died from cancer at the age of 71.A statement from her family, posted on social media through her official accounts, described her as an “amazing mother and grandmother”.“To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement read.“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with...

47 MINUTES AGO