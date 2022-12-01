ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 SEC quarterbacks: Regular-season passing yard leaders

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hN3C6_0jTzLivJ00

The 2022 Southeastern Conference football season kicked off Aug. 27 between Vanderbilt and Hawaii.

Vanderbilt defeated the Rainbow Warriors, 63-10, during Week 0 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Southeastern Conference championship game is slated for Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Following Week 13 contests, Vols Wire looks at SEC passing yards leaders. SEC passing yards leaders following Week 13 are listed below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Df1zK_0jTzLivJ00
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02dwmO_0jTzLivJ00
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OQeIu_0jTzLivJ00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AvMsY_0jTzLivJ00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z7a2B_0jTzLivJ00
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VBFwm_0jTzLivJ00
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2raBrl_0jTzLivJ00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3puTAs_0jTzLivJ00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wawgx_0jTzLivJ00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJzLe_0jTzLivJ00
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What J.J. McCarthy said after learning Michigan football will play TCU in the CFP

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Last year, the goal for Michigan football wasn’t to win the national championship, it turns out. This year, it absolutely is. In his first year as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines, J.J. McCarthy hadn’t necessarily put the team on his back until the biggest games, as his career has been a progression. Same can be said of this team, as McCarthy notes that last year’s goal was to beat Ohio State — this year, the team wants more.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten will be leaving one bowl game vacant

On Sunday the entire bowl game lineup for the 2022 season will be locked in once and for all. And as the bowl games are being filled, the Big Ten could be leaving one of its bowl tie-ins without a Big Ten team. With the Big Ten sending two teams to the College Football Playoff, the Big Ten will not be able to fill all of its bowl slots. Michigan and Ohio State are both expected to be in the College Football Playoff. Michigan is the lock at 13-0 with the Big Ten championship. Ohio State, at 11-1, needed just a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football won the Big Ten

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Who would have thought at this time, two years ago, that Michigan football would be back-to-back Big Ten champions?. After a devastating 2020 season, the prevailing thought was Jim Harbaugh was on the hot seat and that the Wolverines were becoming an also-ran. However, it has been nothing short of a miraculous turnaround, with two-straight years of beating Ohio State, and now two straight wins in the Big Ten Championship game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Quotes from Lincoln Riley after stinging loss to Utah in Pac-12 Championship Game

Lincoln Riley hasn’t had to do this very much in 2022: Talk to the media after a USC loss. In fact, he hasn’t had to do this except after games against Utah. The Utes had the Trojans’ number. They geared up for USC and provided a physical standard the Trojans’ defense could not match. In Game 1 on October 15, the Utes threw the ball all game and were able to keep quarterback Cam Rising clean. In Game 2 on Friday night in Las Vegas, the Utes were able to run the ball and eventually wear down the USC defense with a sledgehammer attack and enough third-down passes to keep the Trojans on the field.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ohio State coordinator named head coach

Former Ohio State football offensive coordinator, Tim Beck, has been hired as the new head coach of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Most Ohio State fans will remember Beck from his stint as co-offensive coordinator in 2015 and 2016 after the departure of Tom Herman. Under Beck in 2015, the Ohio...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN predicts outcome of LSU's Citrus Bowl matchup against Purdue

The Tigers are still searching for their first bowl win since walking off the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans as national champions in January of 2020. LSU returned to a bowl last fall after missing one in the 2020 season, but the shorthanded team led by interim coach Brad Davis was no match for Kansas State in the Texas Bowl.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A Wisconsin offensive lineman enters the transfer portal

A flurry of transfer news came in on Monday morning, including a Wisconsin offensive lineman announcing his decision to transfer. Senior offensive lineman Michael Furtney will take his remaining year of eligibility elsewhere per his Instagram. “Wisconsin truly has some of the best fans in college football. Through it all,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

182K+
Followers
239K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy