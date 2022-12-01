Read full article on original website
Roads freeze tonight ahead of Saturday lake-effect
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties until noon Saturday and for Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties until 11 AM Saturday. Slippery roads are expected as the lake-effect snow machine then gets going for Saturday and to a lesser extent, Sunday. 55 mph wind gusts are also possible Saturday, which will lead to reduced visibilities and blowing snow.
New helicopter will transport patients as far north as the U.P.
MOSINEE - For some people in medical emergencies, a helicopter ride could be the difference between life and death. With that in mind, a new advanced aircraft is joining the Aspirus MedEvac fleet in Woodruff. The new helicopter arrived at the MedEvac hangar at the Central Wisconsin Airport this week....
Beloved Northern Michigan Little Blue House May be the Most Perfect Home on All the Great Lakes
Sitting on Michigan's northern shore along Lake Superior at Little Girls Point, the Blue House, or Oman House, is a landmark for many who grew up around or visit Ironwood, on the far western end of the Upper Peninsula. Located across a stream from Little Girls Point County Park, the...
