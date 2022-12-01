A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties until noon Saturday and for Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties until 11 AM Saturday. Slippery roads are expected as the lake-effect snow machine then gets going for Saturday and to a lesser extent, Sunday. 55 mph wind gusts are also possible Saturday, which will lead to reduced visibilities and blowing snow.

BARAGA COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO