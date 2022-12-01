ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Lakers have internally discussed blockbuster trade with Bulls

The Lakers front office is interested in DeMar DeRozan. They may not have told the Bulls yet. ESPN's Zach Lowe reported on his podcast that Lakers have had "internal discussions" about a deal with Chicago that would send Russell Westbrook and the team's 2027 and 2029 first-rounders for DeRozan and center Nikola Vucevic.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

2 Moves The 76ers Need To Make

After a 5-7 start to open the season, the Philadelphia 76ers somewhat righted the ship. They have gone 7-3 since that opening stretch and currently sit in 6th place at 12-10. Not where 76ers’ fans expected this team to be entering the season at this point. However, Philadelphia has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Draymond Green's heckler matches his $25K fine

Draymond Green got a $25K fine for cursing at a fan. Today, the fan fined himself the same amount. A fan named Alykhan Reymatullah, the founder of a video recruiting startup announced on Twitter that he was the man Green was yelling at. He disagreed with the fine, saying they "were just having fun," and offered to match Green's fine with a charitable donation to the organization of his choice.
Yardbarker

Rudy Gobert Sends Ultimatum To Joel Embiid Ahead Of Decision To Play For Team France

Rudy Gobert sent down an ultimatum for Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid on whether he wants to play for France either in the FIBA World Cup 2023 or the 2024 Paris Olympics. Embiid acquired citizenship in two countries. Born in Cameroon, the 28-year-old earned his French and American nationalities, but Gobert says it's up to the big man to decide.
Yardbarker

Former Braves reliever signs a lucrative deal with the Red Sox

The Braves didn’t bring Martin back after a solid postseason because signs of regression were very present. Martin was good for the Braves after being acquired from the Rangers in 2019, and after being let go, Martin signed a prove-it deal with the Cubs. Martin struggled, but he was a new man after being traded to the Dodgers this past season. Before being shipped off, Martin had a 4.31 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in Chicago. For the Dodgers, he posted a 1.46 ERA and 0.52 WHIP over 24.2 innings. The Red Sox saw enough to give him one more big contract. Congrats, Chris.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Lakers Star Is Sitting Out For The Best Reason

The Los Angeles Lakers are about to set forth on a pretty tough, difficult road trip. Over the next week, LA will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, and more. Those are some tough teams, which means all hands will need to be on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Damian Lillard Had An Epic Five-Word Reaction To Anfernee Simons’ Heroics Against The Utah Jazz

Damian Lillard was mind-blown by Anfernee Simon's explosive display to help the Portland Trail Blazers pip the Utah Jazz 116-111. The 23-year-old point guard stacked up 45 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists as the Blazers held on despite some rearguard action by Utah. He was ably assisted by Jerami Grant (33 points and 5 assists) and Jusuf Nurkic (15 points, 14 boards, and 4 assists).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Hawks star Trae Young reportedly had exchange with HC Nate McMillan

Despite a solid start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be in danger of coming apart at the seams. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young had an exchange with coach Nate McMillan at a team shootaround on Friday. As a result,...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Should The Pacers Be Trade Deadline Buyers Or Sellers?

The Indiana Pacers have been one of the most surprising teams in the league this year. Their preseason win total was set at 23.5 and they have already reached the halfway point just 21 games into the season. Indiana sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference at 12-9. They...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Lakers Making Trade May Be ‘Imminent’

That may not make them any different than most other teams — but it’s just that, with the Lakers, there seems to be more of a sense of urgency. Their team is built around LeBron James, and when that’s the case, you play for championships. Today’s Lakers...
Yardbarker

Browns pulled off wild statistical anomaly in win over Texans

The Cleveland Browns secured one of the weirdest victories in recent NFL history in Week 13. The Browns defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday by the final of 27-14. Based on that score, you would assume that Cleveland’s offense was able to hum along pretty nicely with Watson running the show. Not so however, as the Browns put up their 27 points … on ZERO offensive touchdowns.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cleveland sports radio host blasts Browns' Deshaun Watson over press conference

Local sports media personalities are not taking it easy on quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of his Cleveland Browns regular-season debut. Watson generated headlines when he spoke with reporters on Thursday and vowed to take "only football questions" coming off his 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Nick Wilson of Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan ripped the signal-caller for his antics ahead of Sunday's game at the 1-9-1 Houston Texans.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant slams Charles Barkley over latest comments about him

Charles Barkley’s chronic case of being mad on the air is meeting Kevin Durant’s chronic case of being mad online this week. During a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, the Hall of Famer Barkley spoke on the Brooklyn Nets star Durant and said that he thinks Durant is “insecure at times.” Barkley added that “you don’t need burner phones” and that “you don’t need to react to every single thing.”
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy