Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Croqueta Palooza is the Most Miami Food Festival! 2022The FleptMiami, FL
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Miami Nightclubs suffer as Crypto Prices TumbleToni KorazaMiami, FL
5 Steakhouses In Miami BeachWrld_FaymuzMiami Beach, FL
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian
Chris Paul had somewhat been out of sight and out of mind for NBA fans this season. Paul was front and center as the Phoenix Suns won a league-best 64 games in 2021-22 but he has mostly been on the sidelines with a heel injury this time around. The Suns...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
Yardbarker
The Cavaliers Are Losing A Fan Favorite Player
Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that forward Dean Wade is going to miss at least 3 to 4 weeks with a left shoulder injury. Wade encountered the injury during Friday night’s win over the Orlando Magic. He didn’t score at all in his 10 minutes before being injured. While...
Shaquille O'Neal Once Shamelessly Hit On This Basketball Player's Mom
The star explains his actions on a podcast.
NBC Bay Area
Steph Curry's Son, Canon, Hits Adorable ‘Night Night' Celebration After Win
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry...
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
HipHopDX.com
Bobby Shmurda Threatens NBA YoungBoy During Twitter Feud: 'I'm 2 & 0 For The Year'
NBA YoungBoy and Bobby Shmurda got into a war of words on social media on Sunday (November 27), during which Bobby threatened the Baton Rouge rapper, along with Wack 100 and Akademiks. The spat appeared to stem from Rowdy Rebel’s recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, where the...
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
Yardbarker
Key Personnel On The Hawks Believe Trae Young Must Find A Way To Become A More Productive Face Of The Franchise
If you ask any NBA fan or expert to list the five best point guards in the NBA today, you'd be hard-pressed to find a single list without Trae Young. Trae, 24, has ascended into stardom for Atlanta and has already been given the keys to the franchise. While the...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Roast Suns After Mavericks Blow Them Out: "Luka Doncic Keeps Giving Devin Booker Nightmares"
The Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns are one of the best new rivalries in the NBA, one that was built over the 2022 Playoffs. The Mavericks upset the league-leading Phoenix Suns in the second round of the playoffs with a dominant Game 7 win that made the Suns apologize publicly to their fanbase.
Yardbarker
Ex-Colorado star Joel Klatt shares message for new HC Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders on Saturday was officially named the new head coach at the University of Colorado, and one notable Buffaloes alumnus is ecstatic about the hire. FOX analyst Joel Klatt was calling Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship Game between Purdue and Michigan when the Sanders news broke. Klatt, who played quarterback at Colorado from 2002-2005, could not contain his excitement.
Yardbarker
Blake Griffin Speaks On His Exit From Nets
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin was a fan favorite in Brooklyn during his year-and-a-half stint with the Nets. He appreciated his time in Brooklyn but knew shortly after the 2021 NBA Playoff, his time in the borough was likely over. The 33-year-old averaged 17.1 minutes per game with the Nets...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Believes He LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Are ‘Figuring It Out’
From the moment the Los Angeles Lakers traded for point guard Russell Westbrook in the summer of 2021, many questioned whether or not the trio of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis could operate together. After one season, the answer seemed to be a resounding no, though they barely did get time on the court together due to injuries.
49ers Sign Veteran Quarterback After Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury
The San Francisco 49ers have made a move at quarterback. San Francisco is reportedly signing a veteran quarterback, following a season-ending injury for starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. According to ESPN's NFL insider, Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing Josh Johnson. "49ers are signing QB Josh Johnson off the Broncos practice...
Yardbarker
Isiah Thomas Once Admitted What Amazed Him The Most About Michael Jordan: "The Thing I Wasn't Able To Do, The Thing Magic Wasn't Able To Do"
A lot of the beefs in the NBA tend to go away once the players in question retire. When they are out of that competitive setting, they realize it is really not worth it to hold a grudge over something that happened on the court but that isn't the case for everybody.
Yardbarker
Former Bulls Player Reveals How Michael Jordan Had 10 Security Guards Around Him When 2,500 People Wanted To See The GOAT: "Came Out Of Nowhere Like They Were Secret Service."
When Michael Jordan was with the Chicago Bulls and they finally started winning in the 1990s, the hype around him grew out of control. MJ was one of the biggest celebrities on the planet, let alone the NBA, and everyone wanted to be just like him. MJ was on his way to becoming the GOAT, and a lot of people recognized that and wanted a piece of his time.
Yardbarker
Fans Are Furious After Golden State Warriors Lose To Indiana Pacers
The Golden State Warriors' rough start to the season continued with another stumble, this time a shocking loss at home against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season, but they pulled off an even bigger surprise by winning this matchup 112-104 despite missing Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner.
Comments / 0