A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit the south of Indonesia’s East Java province on Tuesday, according to the country’s geophysics agency.The earthquake was strongly felt, according to social media posts by locals in the region, and took place at a depth of 10 kilometres off the southern coast of East Java province. The agency added it is not expected to trigger a tsunami. Local authorities said that they were checking for damage caused by tremors that were felt strongly in East Java province and on the island of Bali.This is the second major earthquake to hit Indonesia in less than a week....

20 MINUTES AGO