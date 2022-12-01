Read full article on original website
Italy reckons with over 1,400 sites linked to fascist past
A group of Italian historians has published an online directory of sites associated with the country's fascist past. This comes just a month after the formation of Italy's latest government, the most far-right in its post-war history. CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Boxing-Cuba to allow female boxers to compete for first time in six decades
HAVANA (Reuters) - Boxing powerhouse Cuba has given the green light to women who wish to partake in tournaments for the first time since Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution, sports officials said on Monday.
Indonesia earthquake: Powerful 6.2-magnitude tremor hits Bali and Java
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit the south of Indonesia’s East Java province on Tuesday, according to the country’s geophysics agency.The earthquake was strongly felt, according to social media posts by locals in the region, and took place at a depth of 10 kilometres off the southern coast of East Java province. The agency added it is not expected to trigger a tsunami. Local authorities said that they were checking for damage caused by tremors that were felt strongly in East Java province and on the island of Bali.This is the second major earthquake to hit Indonesia in less than a week....
