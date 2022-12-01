Read full article on original website
Dolphins Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Tua Tagovailoa
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was forced out of the game late in Sunday's loss to the 49ers and the diagnosis is reportedly in. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Miami says Tua suffered an ankle injury. Tagovailoa exited the game and was ruled as questionable to return after going down with...
NFL Head Coach Hints At Starting Quarterback Change
Atlanta Falcons fans spent most of Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers wishing that starting quarterback Marcus Mariota would get benched. Those fans might get their wish moving forward. Head coach Arthur Smith hinted that a starting quarterback change is possible - and maybe even likely - as we move...
NBC Sports
2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 13: Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Colts vs Cowboys on SNF
Week 13 on Sunday Night Football features a showdown between Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) and Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. December is here and Week 13 means that we’re officially thinking about the NFL playoff picture, and who will be in contention for a spot in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, this February. Here’s how things stand in the playoff picture heading into the weekend:
49ers bring in veteran QB option after Jimmy Garoppolo injury
The San Francisco 49ers only needed a few hours after the conclusion of Sunday’s game to begin raiding the market for veteran quarterbacks to fill their decimated depth chart. The 49ers signed veteran Josh Johnson off the Denver Broncos’ practice squad, making the move after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a...
NBC Sports
Anthony Brown out for the year with a torn Achilles
The Cowboys lost cornerback Anthony Brown to an injury late in the third quarter, and team owner Jerry Jones confirmed Brown tore his left Achilles. “I’m sick for him,” Jones said. “He’s had an outstanding career. Boy, he’s brought it up by the boot strap, and he, to me, is what a young player working hard, really having the right stuff, can become who’s not a No. 1 draft pick. I’m sick for him and sick for us.”
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 14 Early Waiver Wire Pickups (2022)
One more week! We can taste the fantasy playoffs. If you’re here right now, it means you’re still playing for something. Or you’re a good sport. Either way, it’s commendable. This is the final slate of bye weeks, and the NFL isn’t shy about letting us...
SkySports
NFL Week 13 Predictions: Titans @ Eagles, Chiefs @ Bengals, Colts @ Cowboys
Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold discussed this, and more, as they were joined again by former Tennessee Titans and New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson on the latest episode of the Inside The Huddle podcast - the trio giving their predictions for the NFL Sunday triple-header live on Sky Sports.
Davante Adams sets mark only Jerry Rice, legends have ever reached in win over Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll and wide receiver Davante Adams is leading the way. The Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 for their 3rd straight victory, and Adams was a dominant part of the game plan with 8 catches for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns. Adams...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 14 Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
Under normal circumstances, fantasy managers wouldn’t have to work the waiver wire very hard in Week 14. At this late date in the season, contending teams usually have the core of their team in place, with a handful of capable backups ready to fill in should there be an injury.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 13 Takeaways: Surprises & Disappointments (2022)
Welp, we were bound to get one of these bad injury weeks eventually. But it couldn’t have come at a much worse time, with the fantasy playoffs just around the corner. Let’s not sugarcoat it: Week 13 was a bloodbath, particularly at the quarterback position. I know that...
Inactives for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 13
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have released their lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 13 matchup.
'We'll Find Out': Lions Will Challenge Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions will push their rookie wideout to see what he can accomplish.
fantasypros.com
Dynasty Risers & Fallers: Cam Akers, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Cordarrelle Patterson (2022)
As we near the fantasy football playoffs, it’s necessary to stay on top of trends and rising or falling players. If your league doesn’t have a trade deadline, it’s an excellent time to go buy some risers for next season. Even if your trade deadline has passed,...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Heat Index: AJ Dillon, Cam Akers, Trent Sherfield (2022)
For those unfamiliar with the column, every Monday during the NFL season, we dig into the players whose performances through Sunday jumped out to us the most. Along with their stats (half-point PPR scoring) and positional rank for the week, we’ll rank their rest-of-season prospects on a scale of 🔥 to 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Week 13 was brutal on the injury front. Several fantasy-relevant players were slowed or knocked out of games on Sunday, which opened up opportunities for some of the players detailed below.
fantasypros.com
Erickson’s Week 13 Rapid Reactions & Top Performers (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are my rapid reactions, top performers, and key fantasy football takeaways from Sunday of Week 13. You can find our expert consensus fantasy football rankings for the week here. And you can also sync your fantasy football league for free using our My Playbook tool for custom advice, rankings, and analysis.
NFL injury report Week 14: Latest updates on Lamar Jackson, Kenneth Walker and more
The NFL injury report for Week 14 is filled with some of the best players in football. Heading into a
fantasypros.com
Week 13 Monday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Saints at Buccaneers) PREMIUM
The Bucs are a slight favorite at home in an NFC South battle against the Saints. Tampa Bay beat their division rivals 20-10 in Week 2. However, expecting them to run it back for the same outcome would be unwise since each team had integral absences, and the Saints had a different starting quarterback. In addition, neither team appears capable of blowing out the other. So, the player suggestions for tonight’s showdown contest are balanced.
NFL Analysis Network
Jets Receive Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The New York Jets looked good in their game last week against the Chicago Bears, winning 31-10 in Mike White’s first start of the season in place of Zach Wilson. White commanded the offense with confidence and poise as his teammates responded to the change with a nice showing.
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts Adam Schefter for controversial report
On Sunday, NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN published quite a controversial story ahead of Deshaun Watson’s debut start for the Cleveland Browns following his 11-game suspension due to sexual misconduct and assault allegations. Published early Sunday morning ahead of Watson’s first start of the season, the story from...
fantasypros.com
Last-Minute Waiver Wire Pickups & Injury Replacement Options: Week 13 (2022)
Fantasy football can be an extremely fun game to play. It can also be highly frustrating at times. Nothing is more annoying than needing to make a last-minute waiver wire move because someone in your starting lineup is out for the week. Sadly, there isn’t much you can do about...
