For those unfamiliar with the column, every Monday during the NFL season, we dig into the players whose performances through Sunday jumped out to us the most. Along with their stats (half-point PPR scoring) and positional rank for the week, we’ll rank their rest-of-season prospects on a scale of 🔥 to 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Week 13 was brutal on the injury front. Several fantasy-relevant players were slowed or knocked out of games on Sunday, which opened up opportunities for some of the players detailed below.

12 HOURS AGO