CNN

Italy reckons with over 1,400 sites linked to fascist past

A group of Italian historians has published an online directory of sites associated with the country's fascist past. This comes just a month after the formation of Italy's latest government, the most far-right in its post-war history. CNN's Ben Wedeman reports.

