ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian

Chris Paul had somewhat been out of sight and out of mind for NBA fans this season. Paul was front and center as the Phoenix Suns won a league-best 64 games in 2021-22 but he has mostly been on the sidelines with a heel injury this time around. The Suns...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Trae Young skipped game after exchange with Hawks coach

Despite a solid start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be in danger of coming apart at the seams. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young had an exchange with coach Nate McMillan at a team shootaround on Friday. As a result, Young chose not to attend Atlanta’s game later that day against the Denver Nuggets.
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game

Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
Yardbarker

Former Braves reliever signs a lucrative deal with the Red Sox

The Braves didn’t bring Martin back after a solid postseason because signs of regression were very present. Martin was good for the Braves after being acquired from the Rangers in 2019, and after being let go, Martin signed a prove-it deal with the Cubs. Martin struggled, but he was a new man after being traded to the Dodgers this past season. Before being shipped off, Martin had a 4.31 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in Chicago. For the Dodgers, he posted a 1.46 ERA and 0.52 WHIP over 24.2 innings. The Red Sox saw enough to give him one more big contract. Congrats, Chris.
Yardbarker

Cleveland sports radio host blasts Browns' Deshaun Watson over press conference

Local sports media personalities are not taking it easy on quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of his Cleveland Browns regular-season debut. Watson generated headlines when he spoke with reporters on Thursday and vowed to take "only football questions" coming off his 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Nick Wilson of Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan ripped the signal-caller for his antics ahead of Sunday's game at the 1-9-1 Houston Texans.
Yardbarker

Former Laker Says Anthony Davis Could Be The Greatest Player Ever If He Had Giannis Antetokounmpo's Mindset

Anthony Davis is playing out of his mind at the moment, he seems unstoppable in every sense of the word. Through 20 games, he is once again averaging over 28 points per game while also grabbing a monster number of rebounds and blocking shots. The Los Angeles Lakers are also winning games thanks to his performances, and the praise has started to roll in for AD.
Hoops Rumors

Knicks' Jalen Brunson comments on coach Tom Thibodeau after loss to Mavs

After an unsuccessful outing against his former team Saturday afternoon, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson sought to take some heat off coach Tom Thibodeau, writes Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. Brunson had a season-low 13 points and was minus-26 overall in his first game against Dallas since leaving in free agency.
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Believes He LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Are ‘Figuring It Out’

From the moment the Los Angeles Lakers traded for point guard Russell Westbrook in the summer of 2021, many questioned whether or not the trio of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis could operate together. After one season, the answer seemed to be a resounding no, though they barely did get time on the court together due to injuries.
Yardbarker

Blake Griffin Speaks On His Exit From Nets

Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin was a fan favorite in Brooklyn during his year-and-a-half stint with the Nets. He appreciated his time in Brooklyn but knew shortly after the 2021 NBA Playoff, his time in the borough was likely over. The 33-year-old averaged 17.1 minutes per game with the Nets...
Yardbarker

Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA Signs All-Star Veteran Shortstop

The shortstop market is loaded with talent this offseason. From Carlos Correa to Trea Turner to Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts, there are former All-Stars all across the board. The Angels are in need of a shortstop, and could make a huge splash to solidify their spot as a contender...

Comments / 0

Community Policy