NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian
Chris Paul had somewhat been out of sight and out of mind for NBA fans this season. Paul was front and center as the Phoenix Suns won a league-best 64 games in 2021-22 but he has mostly been on the sidelines with a heel injury this time around. The Suns...
Report: Trae Young skipped game after exchange with Hawks coach
Despite a solid start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks appear to be in danger of coming apart at the seams. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young had an exchange with coach Nate McMillan at a team shootaround on Friday. As a result, Young chose not to attend Atlanta’s game later that day against the Denver Nuggets.
Hawks Star Trae Yong Reportedly Chose Not To Attend Game After Altercation With Head Coach Nate McMillan
Trae Young reportedly choses to skip game amid rising tensions with Nate McMillan.
Isiah Thomas lays out his plan regarding the negative criticism he has received lately - "You had the last dance, now I will have the last word"
Isiah Thomas is planning to release his own documentary where he will tell his side of the story concerning the negative criticism he received after The Last Dance
Russell Westbrook Feels ‘Validated After Giannis Antetokounmpo Hit With 10-Second Free Throw Violation
Much of the focus in the Los Angeles Lakers’ contest with the Milwaukee Bucks was on the battle between Lakers star Anthony Davis and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. But Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook also had his own battle with the Bucks’ two-time MVP. Late in the first...
NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard And Paul George Could Be Close To Returning To The Clippers This Season
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George reportedly nearing return for L.A. Clippers.
Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
Former Braves reliever signs a lucrative deal with the Red Sox
The Braves didn’t bring Martin back after a solid postseason because signs of regression were very present. Martin was good for the Braves after being acquired from the Rangers in 2019, and after being let go, Martin signed a prove-it deal with the Cubs. Martin struggled, but he was a new man after being traded to the Dodgers this past season. Before being shipped off, Martin had a 4.31 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in Chicago. For the Dodgers, he posted a 1.46 ERA and 0.52 WHIP over 24.2 innings. The Red Sox saw enough to give him one more big contract. Congrats, Chris.
Rachel Nichols Claps Back At Fan Who Slammed Her For Explaining The Story Of Draymond Green's $25,000 Fine
Not one to take a punch without throwing one of her own, Rachel Nichols had a fitting reply to a curt fan.
"I played in a Michael Jordan era" - Jalen Rose on if the "Fab Five" would've won a championship in the NBA
Unlike other confident NBA stars, Jalen Rose stayed in touch with reality.
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says Anthony Davis Could Be In The MVP Conversation By The End Of The Season
Magic Johnson says Anthony Davis will be in MVP conversation by the end of the season.
Cleveland sports radio host blasts Browns' Deshaun Watson over press conference
Local sports media personalities are not taking it easy on quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of his Cleveland Browns regular-season debut. Watson generated headlines when he spoke with reporters on Thursday and vowed to take "only football questions" coming off his 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Nick Wilson of Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan ripped the signal-caller for his antics ahead of Sunday's game at the 1-9-1 Houston Texans.
Former Laker Says Anthony Davis Could Be The Greatest Player Ever If He Had Giannis Antetokounmpo's Mindset
Anthony Davis is playing out of his mind at the moment, he seems unstoppable in every sense of the word. Through 20 games, he is once again averaging over 28 points per game while also grabbing a monster number of rebounds and blocking shots. The Los Angeles Lakers are also winning games thanks to his performances, and the praise has started to roll in for AD.
Isiah Thomas Once Admitted What Amazed Him The Most About Michael Jordan: "The Thing I Wasn't Able To Do, The Thing Magic Wasn't Able To Do"
A lot of the beefs in the NBA tend to go away once the players in question retire. When they are out of that competitive setting, they realize it is really not worth it to hold a grudge over something that happened on the court but that isn't the case for everybody.
"They picked the wrong coach at the time" - Stephon Marbury on why the 2004 USA Olympic Team failed terribly
It is unknown if Starbury and Brown ever ended their feud which began at the 2004 Olympics.
Knicks' Jalen Brunson comments on coach Tom Thibodeau after loss to Mavs
After an unsuccessful outing against his former team Saturday afternoon, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson sought to take some heat off coach Tom Thibodeau, writes Stefan Bondy of The New York Daily News. Brunson had a season-low 13 points and was minus-26 overall in his first game against Dallas since leaving in free agency.
Adrian Wojnarowski Drops Bombshell On Lakers' Hopes Of Acquiring DeMar DeRozan
After the first five games of the season, many Lakers fans were ready to give up and throw in the towel. Truth be told, the Purple and Gold were horrible for the first few weeks of the season and genuinely looked like the worst teams in basketball. But things have...
Anthony Davis Believes He LeBron James And Russell Westbrook Are ‘Figuring It Out’
From the moment the Los Angeles Lakers traded for point guard Russell Westbrook in the summer of 2021, many questioned whether or not the trio of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis could operate together. After one season, the answer seemed to be a resounding no, though they barely did get time on the court together due to injuries.
Blake Griffin Speaks On His Exit From Nets
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin was a fan favorite in Brooklyn during his year-and-a-half stint with the Nets. He appreciated his time in Brooklyn but knew shortly after the 2021 NBA Playoff, his time in the borough was likely over. The 33-year-old averaged 17.1 minutes per game with the Nets...
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts LA Signs All-Star Veteran Shortstop
The shortstop market is loaded with talent this offseason. From Carlos Correa to Trea Turner to Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts, there are former All-Stars all across the board. The Angels are in need of a shortstop, and could make a huge splash to solidify their spot as a contender...
