Thunder Use Second Half Rally to Win at Atlanta
The Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 14 points down in the second half to beat the Atlanta Hawks 121-114 on Monday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
REPORT: Guardians Interested In Former Boston And Houston Catcher
Cleveland reportedly views Christian Vazquez as a potential solution for their vacancy at catcher.
Doncic, Mavericks preserve big lead, roll past Suns 130-111
Luka Doncic scored 33 points, Spencer Dinwiddie added 21 and the Dallas Mavericks preserved a big lead against the Phoenix Suns this time in a 130-111 victory
Albany Herald
Nike cuts ties with Kyrie Irving
Nike cut ties with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving Monday. The move comes after Irving posted a Twitter link to a documentary containing antisemitic messages in October and initially refused to issue an apology.
