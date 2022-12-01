ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Albany Herald

Bishop supports legislation to avert rail shutdown

By From staff reports
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., said he is supporting legislation to avert a national railroad shutdown and address outstanding concerns related to rail employees’ paid sick leave.

The House action would implement a tentative agreement negotiated between nationwide railroad companies and labor unions under the guidance and expertise of the Biden administration, which would prevent a rail industry shutdown.

