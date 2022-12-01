ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Each Texas player that earned All-Big 12 football honors this season

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hsb0h_0jTzHCjL00

Shortly after the 2022 college football regular season concluded, the Big 12 Conference announced its end of the year awards.

While several Longhorns are represented on the first and second team, there was a glaring miss for Defensive Player of the Year. Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford was more than deserving of the honor, but the Big 12 chose to give it to Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

You could also make an argument that Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. deserved Offensive Freshman of the Year honors. Instead, the award was given to Baylor running back Richard Reese.

Keondre Coburn was in the discussion for Defensive Lineman of the Year and Keilan Robinson was considered for Special Teams Player of the Year. Here’s a look at each Texas player who earned all-conference team honors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PXPQB_0jTzHCjL00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YA5cb_0jTzHCjL00
Josh Hedges/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cABv8_0jTzHCjL00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Szl5W_0jTzHCjL00
Tim Warner/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14y7jA_0jTzHCjL00
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSkgf_0jTzHCjL00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Honorable mentions

  • Bert Auburn (PK)
  • Kelvin Banks Jr. (OFoY, OLoY)
  • Jahdae Barron (DB)
  • Keondre Coburn (DLoY)
  • Anthony Cook (DB):
  • Quinn Ewers (ONoY)
  • Jaylan Ford (DPoY)
  • Roschon Johnson (RB)
  • Christian Jones (OL)
  • Moro Ojomo (DL)
  • Bijan Robinson (OPoY)
  • Keilan Robinson (KR/PR, STPoY)
  • Barryn Sorrell (DL)
  • Jerrin Thompson (DB)
  • T’Vondre Sweat (DL)
  • Ryan Watts (DB, DNoY)
  • Jordan Whittington (WR)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ohio State Freshman Becomes First Player To Transfer

The first transfer portal window is officially open and that means numerous players will be looking for new places to play at. One of those players that have entered is Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson, who spent this season as a redshirt freshman. Johnson didn't appear in any games over the last two seasons in Columbus.
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What J.J. McCarthy said after learning Michigan football will play TCU in the CFP

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Last year, the goal for Michigan football wasn’t to win the national championship, it turns out. This year, it absolutely is. In his first year as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines, J.J. McCarthy hadn’t necessarily put the team on his back until the biggest games, as his career has been a progression. Same can be said of this team, as McCarthy notes that last year’s goal was to beat Ohio State — this year, the team wants more.
The Spun

Report: 1 Family Member Not Happy With Deion Sanders

It seems not everyone in the Sanders household agreed with Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado over the weekend. According to Jeff Lightsly Jr., Sanders' son, Shilo, a redshirt sophomore defensive back, was reportedly "upset" that his father was bolting for the Power-5. From the intel that...
The Spun

Alabama Football Starter Announces He's Transferring

Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is apparently ready for a change. Not long after learning that his Crimson Tide wouldn't be participating in the College Football Playoff, the junior OG announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. I would like to thank Coach Saban, his staff, and the...
FanSided

Deion Sanders’ first message to Colorado players: I will replace you

Deion Sanders made a strong first impression after meeting with his new Colorado players. Right away, Deion Sanders told the Colorado football team that things will be different now. The greatest cornerback of all time is leaving HBCU powerhouse Jackson State to take over one of the worst programs in...
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today

Everything aligned for Alabama to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Now Nick Saban must hope the selection committee awards his team one of four spots Sunday. Saban campaigned for his Crimson Tide during halftime of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game. When asked why his team deserves a bid in a FOX interview, Saban pointed to Alabama's two close road losses, said quarterback Bryce Young was not fully healthy, and argued that his squad would be favored to beat the other teams vying for a playoff nod.
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach

Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football won the Big Ten

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Who would have thought at this time, two years ago, that Michigan football would be back-to-back Big Ten champions?. After a devastating 2020 season, the prevailing thought was Jim Harbaugh was on the hot seat and that the Wolverines were becoming an also-ran. However, it has been nothing short of a miraculous turnaround, with two-straight years of beating Ohio State, and now two straight wins in the Big Ten Championship game.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

The Wildcats booked their place in the state semifinals on Saturday afternoon with a 45-21 victory over Southlake Carroll. Less than two minutes into the game, Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold broke a 49-yard touchdown run to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. Carroll responded with a touchdown of its own...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ohio State coordinator named head coach

Former Ohio State football offensive coordinator, Tim Beck, has been hired as the new head coach of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. Most Ohio State fans will remember Beck from his stint as co-offensive coordinator in 2015 and 2016 after the departure of Tom Herman. Under Beck in 2015, the Ohio...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said about Michigan football

The stage is set. Michigan football will play in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal, against TCU. While some Wolverines had paid attention to the Horned Frogs recently, the same can’t quite be said for TCU head coach Sonny Dykes, who saw a little of the Big Ten Championship, but hasn’t really seen much out of the maize and blue this year.
The Spun

Look: Luke Fickell Makes First Significant Decision At Wisconsin

After several reports that Wisconsin's new hire Luke Fickell may look to go in a different direction on the defensive side of the ball, it appears Jim Leonhard's job in Madison will remain intact. Per Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal, the Badgers legend turned DC and interim head...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Quotes from Lincoln Riley after stinging loss to Utah in Pac-12 Championship Game

Lincoln Riley hasn’t had to do this very much in 2022: Talk to the media after a USC loss. In fact, he hasn’t had to do this except after games against Utah. The Utes had the Trojans’ number. They geared up for USC and provided a physical standard the Trojans’ defense could not match. In Game 1 on October 15, the Utes threw the ball all game and were able to keep quarterback Cam Rising clean. In Game 2 on Friday night in Las Vegas, the Utes were able to run the ball and eventually wear down the USC defense with a sledgehammer attack and enough third-down passes to keep the Trojans on the field.
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders As NFL Coach Clear

Deion Sanders has said in the past that he doesn't want to be an NFL coach. Nonetheless, that won't stop people from talking about that hypothetical scenario. During Friday's appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he believes Sanders could be a head coach at the pro level.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

182K+
Followers
239K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy