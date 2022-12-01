Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
Library Offers Free Coats For Kids In Prince George’s County
LARGO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System (PGCMLS) and PGCMLS Foundation continue to provide essential support to the residents of Prince George’s County this winter with the fourth annual edition of Operation Warm: Free Coats for Kids. This special initiative provides free brand new...
Kids Can Read To A Dog At Montgomery County Public Libraries In December
A wise man named Groucho Marx once said “Outside of a dog, a book is man’s best friend. Inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read.” This month, kids learning to read can decide for themselves during “Read To A Dog” sessions at select Montgomery County Public Library locations.
fox5dc.com
Family remembers Prince George's County man who overdosed on knock-off prescription pills
A Maryland family whose loved one recently overdosed on fentanyl-laced prescription pills is warning the public about the counterfeit drug circulating throughout Prince George's County. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis spoke to Prince George's County police about their effort to warn residents about the deadly drug.
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's route
Santa waving from his perchPhoto byTim Mossholder/Unsplash. It’s that time of year again when Santa takes his annual route atop a fire truck to see his friends in Gaithersburg. Every December, Gaithersburg can hear fire truck sirens accompanied by cheerful holiday music. It can only mean one thing! Santa is back in town.
macaronikid.com
Don't Miss Enchant in Washington DC!
Is back in Washington, DC at Nationals Park! Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open through January 1. The spectacular story-themed Maze has an all-new theme this year - Santa's Magic Timepiece. Guests will stroll through over 4 million dazzling lights using a Maze Passport on a quest to put back together Santa's Magic Timepiece by finding 8 stars, so Santa can deliver all the presents around the world in one night. Wander through lighted tunnels, larger-than-life displays, and take some photos at the 100 foot tall Christmas tree. Finish your search and you may have a chance to win a trip to the set of a Hallmark Channel movie.
Bay Net
Calvert Shop With A Cop Brings Community Together
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — On Saturday, Dec. 3, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Deputies, along with Troopers from the Maryland State Police (MSP), Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD), Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Maryland State Fire Marshalls participated in the 16th Annual Calvert Shop with a Cop event.
Prince William County police searching for 2 men suspected of stealing car, striking police cruiser
MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County police officers are searching for two men who stole a vehicle and struck a police vehicle before escaping Monday morning. Police were called to the 8100 block of Portwood Turn in Manassas, Virginia, just before 7 a.m. The driver of the stolen vehicle...
Community gathers to bid farewell to Jayz Agnew
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — There were hugs, tears and — most of all — love on Sunday, all in honor of 13-year-old Jayz Agnew. “It was very peaceful. I sense that everything was in order and it was a true reflection of who Jayz is. So yeah, it was the outpour of […]
Virginia teens create a ‘period pantry’ for free pads, tampons
“We are girls and we can totally understand. That’s honestly awful that people wouldn’t have (period products),” Ariyanna Ghala said. “These are so important, so vital.”
Free Metro bus rides and 24/7 service on busy routes: DC Council’s latest push to expand public transit services
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District is one step closer to free bus service and would make the nation’s capital the first major city to make public bus service completely free. The D.C. Council is working to advance two bills that would make Metro bus service free for all riders. Free bus service is […]
fox5dc.com
Fentanyl-laced prescription pills causing multiple overdoses in Prince George's County
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - A Maryland family whose loved one recently overdosed on fentanyl-laced prescription pills is warning the public about the counterfeit drug circulating throughout Prince George's County. Regina Hargrove told FOX 5 that her nephew passed away last Tuesday due to a fentanyl overdose. Hargrove said she's coping...
popville.com
Massive Fire on St. Elizabeths Campus Saturday afternoon destroys historic “large wooden barn”
Photo by DC Fire and EMS 4:14pm Saturday: “Images from 2nd Alarm 2700 block King Ave SE. An exterior attack continues using heavy duty water streams from aerial ladders & other master stream devices. Collapse appears imminent”. The Washington Post reported: “The fire blazed on the campus of St....
6 teens charged, Leesburg sneaker store owner recovers from 2 smash-and-grab burglaries
LEESBURG, Va. — A Loudoun County business owner is recovering after police say her sneaker store was burglarized twice in a matter of 10 days. "We started off with a call from the police early in the morning, it was very frightening, they called and told us, the store had been broken into and we need to respond quickly," said Dana Green the owner of Restocked Sneakers in Leesburg, Virginia.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. hospital receives $800K to help trafficking victims
Maryland’s second busiest trauma center is receiving federal funding to help identify and aid victims of sex and labor trafficking. The University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center hospital (UM Capital) in Prince George’s County will get nearly $800,000 from the Department of Justice to go toward screening, identifying and supporting victims in medical settings.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS-EMIHS Responds to Call For Injured Restaurant Employee at Fallsgrove Village Center
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) as well as Emergency Medical and Integrated health Services (EMIHS) responded to a call for an injury sustained by an employee of Taipei Tokyo in the Fallsgrove Village Center in Rockville at approximately 6pm on Saturday evening. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete...
NBC Washington
‘Sad Thing': Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company Closing
The need to find and retain volunteer firefighters has gotten so bad for one station in Prince George's County, Maryland, that it's now closing. "Our members are starting to clear out their lockers," said Marcus Jones, a board member of the Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company. The fire company was...
11 youth curfew violations, Prince George’s County Police say
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — With just one month left with the youth curfew in Prince George’s County, community advocates are more needs to be done to curb youth crime. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced the 30-day curfew enforcement over Labor Day weekend. The curfew requires anyone 17 and under to be indoors […]
popville.com
Your Afternoon Animal Fix
“My Maltese dog Nabi, Nabi means Butterfly in Korean. We live in Cathedral Heights.”. If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
Special education teacher charged with assault of student with special needs
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A special education teacher at George C. Marshall High School has been charged with two counts of simple assault on a student with special needs. Fairfax County Public Schools confirmed to DC News Now that Amy Bonzano of Falls Church, has been placed on leave following the charges. […]
Police Looking for Missing Silver Spring Man, Ask Public’s Help
Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s help to find a man missing from Silver Spring. Peter Keith Henderson, 64, was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in the 3000 block of Shepperton Ter. “Henderson is approximately 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs...
Comments / 1