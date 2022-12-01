ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bay Net

Library Offers Free Coats For Kids In Prince George’s County

LARGO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System (PGCMLS) and PGCMLS Foundation continue to provide essential support to the residents of Prince George’s County this winter with the fourth annual edition of Operation Warm: Free Coats for Kids. This special initiative provides free brand new...
DCist

Kids Can Read To A Dog At Montgomery County Public Libraries In December

A wise man named Groucho Marx once said “Outside of a dog, a book is man’s best friend. Inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read.” This month, kids learning to read can decide for themselves during “Read To A Dog” sessions at select Montgomery County Public Library locations.
macaronikid.com

Don't Miss Enchant in Washington DC!

Is back in Washington, DC at Nationals Park! Get ready to spend an unforgettable night with friends and family. Open through January 1. The spectacular story-themed Maze has an all-new theme this year - Santa's Magic Timepiece. Guests will stroll through over 4 million dazzling lights using a Maze Passport on a quest to put back together Santa's Magic Timepiece by finding 8 stars, so Santa can deliver all the presents around the world in one night. Wander through lighted tunnels, larger-than-life displays, and take some photos at the 100 foot tall Christmas tree. Finish your search and you may have a chance to win a trip to the set of a Hallmark Channel movie.
Bay Net

Calvert Shop With A Cop Brings Community Together

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — On Saturday, Dec. 3, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Deputies, along with Troopers from the Maryland State Police (MSP), Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD), Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Maryland State Fire Marshalls participated in the 16th Annual Calvert Shop with a Cop event.
DC News Now

Community gathers to bid farewell to Jayz Agnew

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — There were hugs, tears and — most of all — love on Sunday, all in honor of 13-year-old Jayz Agnew. “It was very peaceful. I sense that everything was in order and it was a true reflection of who Jayz is. So yeah, it was the outpour of […]
fox5dc.com

Fentanyl-laced prescription pills causing multiple overdoses in Prince George's County

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - A Maryland family whose loved one recently overdosed on fentanyl-laced prescription pills is warning the public about the counterfeit drug circulating throughout Prince George's County. Regina Hargrove told FOX 5 that her nephew passed away last Tuesday due to a fentanyl overdose. Hargrove said she's coping...
WUSA9

6 teens charged, Leesburg sneaker store owner recovers from 2 smash-and-grab burglaries

LEESBURG, Va. — A Loudoun County business owner is recovering after police say her sneaker store was burglarized twice in a matter of 10 days. "We started off with a call from the police early in the morning, it was very frightening, they called and told us, the store had been broken into and we need to respond quickly," said Dana Green the owner of Restocked Sneakers in Leesburg, Virginia.
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. hospital receives $800K to help trafficking victims

Maryland’s second busiest trauma center is receiving federal funding to help identify and aid victims of sex and labor trafficking. The University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center hospital (UM Capital) in Prince George’s County will get nearly $800,000 from the Department of Justice to go toward screening, identifying and supporting victims in medical settings.
mocoshow.com

MCFRS-EMIHS Responds to Call For Injured Restaurant Employee at Fallsgrove Village Center

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) as well as Emergency Medical and Integrated health Services (EMIHS) responded to a call for an injury sustained by an employee of Taipei Tokyo in the Fallsgrove Village Center in Rockville at approximately 6pm on Saturday evening. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete...
NBC Washington

‘Sad Thing': Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company Closing

The need to find and retain volunteer firefighters has gotten so bad for one station in Prince George's County, Maryland, that it's now closing. "Our members are starting to clear out their lockers," said Marcus Jones, a board member of the Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company. The fire company was...
DC News Now

11 youth curfew violations, Prince George’s County Police say

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — With just one month left with the youth curfew in Prince George’s County, community advocates are more needs to be done to curb youth crime. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced the 30-day curfew enforcement over Labor Day weekend. The curfew requires anyone 17 and under to be indoors […]
popville.com

Your Afternoon Animal Fix

“My Maltese dog Nabi, Nabi means Butterfly in Korean. We live in Cathedral Heights.”. If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.

