Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska bucks fan expectations in road win over Creighton
OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska won a regular-season game at Creighton for the first time since 1995 with a 63-53 victory over the seventh-ranked Bluejays on Sunday afternoon before a sellout crowd of 17,352 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It was Nebraska's first road win against the Bluejays since an NIT...
College Basketball World Shocked By Sunday Upset
Arguably the favorite to win the Big East just went down in a stunning upset on Sunday. Creighton, the No. 7 team in the country, lost to unranked Nebraska on Sunday evening. The Huskers upset the Blue Jays, 63-53, on Sunday evening. The college basketball world is pretty shocked. "College...
1011now.com
Nebraska to face Oregon in NCAA Regional on Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT in an NCAA regional semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Thursday’s match will be televised nationally on ESPNU and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app....
Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portal
Jaeden Gould during a game for Bergen CatholicPhoto by(Brian Dohn/247Sports) There was more news for Nebraska football on Friday evening, as several players entered the transfer portal. Safety Jaeden Gould, kicker Chase Contreraz, and wide receiver Kamonte Grimes all entered the transfer portal, per Steve Marik of InsideNebraska.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska volleyball outlasts Kansas and former teammate to advance to NCAA regionals
Nebraska’s defense was great early, and good enough late to help the Huskers to a four-set win against Kansas in the second round of the NCAA volleyball tournament on Friday. There were some really anxious moments in the fourth set, but Nebraska finished off the 25-14, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24...
Colorado's AD Had Message About Nebraska Fans Today
Colorado stole some headlines this weekend by hiring Deion Sanders to be its new head football coach. Plucking Sanders from Jackson State could be a coup for the Buffaloes, who desperately need to inject life into the program. Sanders is already working the recruiting trail for his new team, and it's paying immediate dividends.
North Platte Telegraph
Staff hires, transfers and recruiting: Nebraska's whirlwind offseason just starting
LINCOLN — Thanksgiving morning arrived and Nebraska still did not have a head football coach. Now after 10 days that feel like 10 months, the program is in the midst of radical change crammed into a span barely longer than a typical game week. And there’s a long way...
kmaland.com
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Scoreboard (12/2): Nebraska, ISU, UNI advances, Creighton upset
(KMAland) -- Nebraska advanced to the Sweet 16, UNI and Iowa State moved to round two and Creighton was upset in their opener in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Friday. NCAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT (Second Round) Texas 3 Georgia 0. Marquette 3 Georgia Tech 0. San Diego 3 Washington State 1.
Nebraska Football: Ameer Abdullah voices strong support for Matt Rhule
Ameer Abdullah during a gamePhoto by(Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports) Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule has had a busy week as he leads the program. Now, he is also getting endorsements from several Husker greats.
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Transfers galore, volleyball wins again, more
Now that Matt Rhule has taken over the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there has been a bit of upheaval. Tha was to be expected when there was any new coach at all. The fact that a few players have decided to transfer was to be expected. However, the fact that they are coming in waves has some Nebraska football fans nervous.
Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
1011now.com
Lincoln woman mourns theft of wolf statue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every morning, Karlene Davis begins the day with a walk to her sunroom. She opens the double doors, takes in the early morning glow and peers into her rock garden, long watched over by the statue of an aluminum wolf. It only stood about knee-high but...
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer.
klkntv.com
Room and board will increase at all Nebraska universities due to inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Inflation is making on-campus housing more expensive at Nebraska universities. The University of Nebraska Board of Regents unanimously approved a three-year plan that will increase room and board at all of the campuses starting next fall. The proposal includes a 3% increase at the University...
Woman tells police Joseph ‘pushed me on couch, strangled me’
Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday.
KETV.com
Advocates plea for expanded disability care in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — Today in Lincoln, disability care advocates testified, saying "the system is broken." Last spring, the state secured the funding needed to expand services, but there are still not enough caregivers. Parents say they should be subsidized as caregivers to take care of their children. Because of...
UPDATE: Second threatening note found Saturday at Omaha Church
A statement from Christ Community Church said a threatening note was found on their Church door Saturday morning.
Neb. doctor's license stripped after drug allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there...
Comments / 0