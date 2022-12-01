Read full article on original website
Chanukah Menorah Celebration at Levee Park Patio
(KWNO)-On the second of eight nights of Chanukah, a public Chanukah menorah erected at Levee Park Patio will be lit by Rabbi Shlomie Greene at 5 p.m. on Monday, December 19th, as part of a community-wide celebration. Organized by Chabad of Southern Minnesota, the event will feature dignitaries and other...
LuAnn Mary Ammann
(KWNO)-LuAnn Mary Ammann, 85, of Arcadia, died on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. LuAnn was born in Cream, WI, on August 20, 1937, to Louis and Arlene (Jahn) Schmidtknecht. She was united in marriage to Devon Ammann on January 16, 1960, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fountain City. Together, the couple raised three children and enjoyed going to flea markets and rummage sales. LuAnn loved to sew, quilt, and work on craft projects. In her younger years, LuAnn cleaned at Ashley Furniture and Maloney’s Baloney. She also worked briefly at the Tally-Ho Restaurant, where she served, cooked, and cleaned. When her children were grown, LuAnn had her own in-home daycare and cared for “her kids” as if they were her own. In her spare time, LuAnn enjoyed baking for her family and having everyone together for events and holidays.
Winona Flu Cases Are on the Rise
(KWNO)-Local flu cases are on the rise. Walk-in vaccinations are available this week at the Winona Health Clinic through Friday, December 9th. Healthcare professionals at Winona Health are reminding local residents who haven’t been vaccinated yet to do so as soon as possible given the rise in flu cases.
Attempted ATM Theft at Winona Area Bar
(KWNO)-Deputies responded to the 25,000 block of Miller Valley Road for a report of a burglary that occurred in the overnight hours of Friday, December 2nd. The report of the burglary at the Twin Bluffs Bar came in at 8:49 a.m. on Friday. Officers assessed that during the burglary, the...
Winona Traffic Stop Leads to Charges
(KWNO)-County deputies made a traffic stop for an expired registration in the area of Second Avenue and Main Street in Altura on Friday, December 2nd, at 6:33 p.m. A subsequent search of the vehicle and the passenger resulted in the arrest of Steven Reyburn Thurston, age 39, of Altura, on charges of fifth-degree controlled substance violations for having 2 grams of marijuana wax and other various smoking devices.
Winona Man Faces Dwi Charges
(KWNO)-A deputy stopped the vehicle at Second Street and Laird Street for inoperable tail lights on Sunday, December 4th, at 1:16 a.m. Once stopped, the driver, Alexander Norman Gillette, 26, of Winona, displayed signs of impairment and was ultimately arrested for driving while intoxicated. Gillette was arrested, and a warrant...
Law Enforcement Agencies Unify to Serve Search Warrant: Winona Man Arrested
(KWNO)-On Friday, December 2nd, several law enforcement agencies were involved in serving a search warrant at a home in the 250 block of Sioux Street. The search warrant arose from a narcotics investigation. The Winona County Emergency Response Team, along with officers from the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, the Winona...
