(KWNO)-LuAnn Mary Ammann, 85, of Arcadia, died on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. LuAnn was born in Cream, WI, on August 20, 1937, to Louis and Arlene (Jahn) Schmidtknecht. She was united in marriage to Devon Ammann on January 16, 1960, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fountain City. Together, the couple raised three children and enjoyed going to flea markets and rummage sales. LuAnn loved to sew, quilt, and work on craft projects. In her younger years, LuAnn cleaned at Ashley Furniture and Maloney’s Baloney. She also worked briefly at the Tally-Ho Restaurant, where she served, cooked, and cleaned. When her children were grown, LuAnn had her own in-home daycare and cared for “her kids” as if they were her own. In her spare time, LuAnn enjoyed baking for her family and having everyone together for events and holidays.

10 HOURS AGO