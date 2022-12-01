The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.

The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.

The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.

In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday.

"The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.

There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.

Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.

Opinion Lin
4d ago

The 99 is not at all like it use to be.. I remember when all tables were provided cheese and crackers before the meals arrived and popcorn offered to nibble on while waiting. And the most amazing salad came with every meal... Now Nothing... and the meal you wait for is not worth the price and if you like your vegtables, too bad the serving size can't fill a cavity.. SKIMP yourself right out of business.. Bad business model... screw your customers gradually until they finally wake up and dine elsewhere..

Mikey happyface
4d ago

I used to love 99 but the last time I went it was horrible and I’m not that picky.I mean it was so bad.Haven’t been back.Maybe the location I went to.

Kathy C
4d ago

Don’t be doing stuff like this 99. The one in Seekonk has been closed for a while too. Shows your not loyal To your customers or employees. Sad

