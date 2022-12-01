‘A Matter of Life and Death’: Community Members Slam Chicago Police Department’s Reform Efforts

Read full article on original website
Therese Szeniawski
4d ago
that's what you get defund the police department! keep us white people out have nothing do with this so keep your racist remarks to yourself ""
BamBam2020
4d ago
Blame it on the white people who don't have anything to do with the CPD busting up buildings that harbor drug dealers.
OnlineProfessor
4d ago
All this talk and hate for police is what causes the increase in crime. There is zero proof of institutional racism and discrimination existing in the Chicago Police today. It’s sad, the thing that hurts “marginalized” communities they help create.
theeastcountygazette.com
Crime Near Advocate Christ Medical Center – Car Club Member Accused of Fatally Shooting another Member
A court in Cook County, Illinois, denied bail to a 36-year-old man on Sunday afternoon for allegedly killing another member of the same automobile club outside a suburban hospital where a third member of the group had been transported after being wounded in an unrelated incident. Rockford resident Brandon McGee,...
Chicago man shot to death was postal worker, aspiring actor
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man who was just getting his start as an actor is one of the latest victims of Chicago gun violence.He was one of two men killed in a drive-by late Friday night in the Austin neighborhood. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray sat down with the victim's father."I mean, it's hard," said Herman Lofton.Fighting through the tears and pain, Lofton is trying to face the reality his son, 29-year-old Xavier Lofton, was shot and killed Friday night. "I couldn't imagine in a million years that I would be getting a call about any of my kids, especially him," the...
Former Chicago CTA worker charged with fraudulently obtaining $350K in retirement funds
CHICAGO - A former employee of the Chicago CTA has been indicted on federal charges for fraudulently obtaining hundreds of thousands of dollars in retirement funds, prosecutors said. According to the indictment, 50-year-old Ayanna Nesbitt requested and received approval for fraudulent payments of Plan funds, including death benefits and pension...
fox32chicago.com
Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees
CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
3 teens injured after trying to rob concealed carry license holder: Chicago police
One teen was critically injured and another was seriously injured in the incident, Chicago police said.
Chicago driver turns the tables on would-be carjackers, shooting 2 of the 3 suspects
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A licensed concealed carry holder shot at a crew of teenagers who police said tried robbing him at gunpoint.It happened in the Austin neighborhood, near Arthington Street and Kilpatrick Avenue. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, police said the driver was a Firearrm Owners Identification (FOID) card and conceal carry permit holder. He was sitting in his car when he turned the tables on a group of would-be robbers, shooting two of the three suspects. And It all ended in a crash. Just before 6 a.m., police said the 56-year-old victim, who works nearby, saw a car...
Chicago man shoots and wounds 2 of the 3 suspects attempting to carjack him
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 56-year-old Chicago man being robbed on the West Side, turned the tables and shot at the three robbers, wounding two of them.Police said it happened in the 4700 block of West Arthington around 6:00 a.m. and ended when the suspects' car crashed as they tried to get away. Here's how it started: Three teens pulled up to a man in his car, one of them pulled a gun on him and demanded his belongings. The victim got out, struggled with at least one of the teens, then pulled out a gun and shot at them.One teen was hit in the head and is listed in critical condition at Mt. Sinai. Another teen who was hit in the shoulder is listed in serious condition at Stroger Hospital. The third who was in the backseat was taken to an area hospital after he broke his leg in the crash. Police said the man was licensed to conceal carry and was not injured in the incident. Area Four detectives are investigating.
Covid Concerns Over Conditions In Cook County Jail Disproportionately Harming Black Inmates
“Some people have said we’re in the ‘post-pandemic’ era, but I do want to highlight that in our continued efforts to monitor COVID-19 in carceral settings more generally, we’re seeing locations that are having outbreaks that outpace any of the outbreaks that we’ve seen in the past,” said Neal Marquez, a research associate at Portland (Oregon) State University. “Prison facilities, jail facilities, and ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] facilities still are high-density places that are going to be susceptible to outbreaks…And so this is far from over for many carceral settings in the United States.”
cwbchicago.com
Breaking: Concealed carry holder shoots 2 suspects in Wicker Park robbery spree; 4 people in custody
Chicago — Two members of an armed robbery crew were shot by a concealed carry holder and a third member of the team suffered a broken leg after they committed a series of holdups in Wicker Park on Monday morning, according to Chicago Police Department sources. At least one...
Jury selection in lawsuit by 2 former Lincoln Park HS administrators against CPS begins Monday
Jury selection gets underway in a trial stemming from the federal lawsuit against CPS filed by two former Lincoln Park High School administrators.
theeastcountygazette.com
West Side Chicago Carjackings: 7 in 1 Hour
East County Gazette reported seven West Side carjackings in one hour on Friday morning. Chicago police said that some of the alleged carjackings on North Campbell, North Rockwell, North Hoyne, North Damen, and North Claremont involved robberies at gunpoint. No arrests had been made by Saturday afternoon, but the suspects...
3 robberies targeting women reported in about 30 minutes on Chicago’s West Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a warning about three recent robberies targeting women on the city’s West Side. Three of them happened within about 30 minutes Friday evening, according to police. Police said the robberies were reported at these locations and times. In each incident, two or three people, described as men between the ages […]
No bail for man accused of shooting another in head outside Advocate Christ Medical Center
OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A judge has ordered no bail for the man accused of shooting another in the head outside of Advocate Christ Medical Center in southwest suburban Oak Lawn early Saturday morning. Prosecutors Sunday said it was right out of the emergency room where Marques Rose, 36, shot and killed a man around 2 a.m. They say he was out on bond for another felony and has five felony convictions, including gun charges and burglaries. Prosecutors say both Rose and the victim had been at a big gathering on 87th and Vincennes earlier in the evening. After two...
theeastcountygazette.com
Multiple Chicago Lawn Business Burglaries Alert Police
Repeated burglaries are being reported to police in the Chicago area. The police stated the suspect(s) would break into the store and steal things. 7100 block of W. 63rd Pl. on Nov. 12 at approximately 3:21 p.m. 5800 block of W. 59th St. on Nov. 20 at approximately 12:01 a.m.
cwbchicago.com
Woman intentionally shot 12-year-old who had argued with her niece, prosecutors say
Chicago — Every week, Chicagoans hear about another child being shot, usually by a bullet intended for others. But in an unusual case, prosecutors said on Saturday that a 28-year-old woman intentionally shot a 12-year-old girl who had been arguing with her niece. “You discharged a handgun at point...
5 teens shot in suburban Chicago residence, police say
ZION, Ill. — At least five teens were injured by gunfire at a residence in a suburb north of Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. Four high school-age teens were shot and taken to area hospitals to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WFLD-TV reported. They were treated and released, according to the television station.
Man who bought gun used to kill CPD Officer Ella French could see 5 years in prison
Federal prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence for the so-called straw purchaser of the gun used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French and wounding her partner. They said the man “shares blame for what happened to those officers.”
CPD officer, CTA bus driver, man sent to hospital after South Austin crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a CPD squad car and sedan collided. The sedan then hit a nearby CTA bus.
theeastcountygazette.com
Two Small Children Among Five Found Dead in ‘Domestic-Related’ Incident in Chicago-Suburb Home
On Wednesday, a Buffalo Grove father stabbed his wife, four- and six-year-old kids, and a relative before killing himself in a million-dollar mansion. Thursday’s Buffalo Grove Police Department announcement named and caused the five deaths. Authorities said at a press conference that Andrei, 39, Vera, 36, Vivian, 6, Lilia,...
CPS suspends Dunbar Academy principal, director of school culture amid misconduct investigation
In a letter to parents, CPS says Principal Gerald Morrow is suspended over an investigation into alleged misconduct.
