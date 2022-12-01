Read full article on original website
New restaurants, concepts to come to Flower Mound's River Walk
Existing restaurants, including Scout and Primo's MX Kitchen & Lounge, will continue to operate until the new concepts replace them. (Samantha Douty/Community Impact) Five new restaurants are slated to open at Flower Mound’s River Walk. The dining district, which is now renamed River Walk Social, will be launching five...
New brunch spot opens in west Frisco
Days Brunch Cafe opened on Stonebrook Parkway in Frisco. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Days Brunch Cafe opened in November at 2552 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 500, in Frisco. The restaurant serves brunch and lunch with menu items that include waffles, French toast, pancakes, eggs Benedict, omelets, quinoa breakfast bowls, spicy poke rice bowls, bulgogi rice bowls, Philly cheesesteaks and more. 856-906-1585. www.instagram.com/daysbrunchcafe.
Phantom Kitchen brings Asian fusion cuisine to Coppell
Phantom Kitchen opened in Coppell in October. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Phantom Kitchen opened in October. It is located in Coppell at 110 W. Sandy Lake Road, Ste. 104. Phantom Kitchen is an Asian fusion, takeout-only restaurant. Its menu items include a variety of bowls, hibachi-style fried rice and drinks. 469-968-8003.
Crimson Coward serves Nashville hot chicken tenders, sandwiches and more in Frisco
Crimson Coward’s menu will include Nashville hot chicken served in the form of tenders, wings, boneless breasts and sandwiches. (Courtesy Crimson Coward) Crimson Coward is now open at 3246 Preston Road, Ste. 510A, in Frisco. The restaurant held a grand opening event at 11 a.m. Dec. 3, according to a company email. Crimson Coward’s menu will include Nashville hot chicken served as tenders, wings, boneless breasts and sandwiches, according to its website. 214-407-8323. www.crimsoncoward.com.
Clean Eatz in Flower Mound provides healthy, affordable options
Mike and Tammy Theriot opened Clean Eatz in Flower Mound in 2021. Their son Colton Theriot is the managing partner and is in training to run a future Clean Eatz franchise. (Photos by Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Longtime Flower Mound residents Mike and Tammy Theriot said they chose to open a...
Click2Houston.com
Impress your holiday guests at Gauchos Do Sol Brazilian Steakhouse in Highland Village
HOUSTON – If you’ve got guests or family coming over for the holidays...don’t worry about cooking a huge meal for them!. Plan a night at Gauchos Do Sol in Highland Village a Brazilian Steakhouse that features delicious endless meats and plenty of signature cocktails. From their huge...
These spots sell the best candles around Dallas, according to Yelp reviews
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s no secret that your house’s aroma is artificial due to the candles you use, and there’s absolutely no shame in it. How on earth are you supposed to have your home smelling like roasted pumpkin spice marshmallows with hints of the forest that bring your peace?
Is this Dallas restaurant haunted? Some employees say yes!
Snuffer's has excellent burgers. It also has delicious fries. But in one particular Dallas location, something a little more unusual doesn't appear on the menu. Snuffer's has nine locations in Texas, but the restaurant at 3526 Granville Ave, in the Dallas neighborhood of Lower Greenville, is different from the rest- it's haunted.
thechalkreport.com
DINING: NEW MENU ITEMS AT GRAND LUX CAFÉ
Grand Lux Café is not just a reproduction of a Belle Époch Parisian, Viennese, or Belgian Café, it is also a lively and popular spot in Dallas for families and groups of all sizes to enjoy fine food and drink from a huge and varied menu. Tonight, while I was there as part of a media event, there was, in one of the other groups, a wedding party! Bride in whites, groom in tuxedo, orchids, everything!
Fit 2-20 bringing data-driven fitness facility to Plano
Fit 2-20 is relocating from Frisco to Plano in December. (Courtesy Fit 2-20) Fit 2-20 is planning to move from Frisco to Plano on Dec. 9, according to founder Forrest Michals. The new facility will be located at 5200 McDermott Road, Ste. 135. Fit 2-20 offers two personalized, technology-driven workouts with artificial intelligence-powered equipment weekly. Fit 2-20 is moving to a larger location to expand the amount of equipment it carries. 940-353-6081. https://fit2-20.com.
Corner Wines in Plano set to expand wine bar, add full kitchen
Corner Wines' expansion will include an expanded wine bar, an event space and a full kitchen. (Courtesy Corner Wines) Corner Wines in Plano is expanding its wine bar and adding a full kitchen, according to a spokesperson for the business. Construction on the 1,500-square-foot expansion to the wine bar located at 4017 Preston Road, Ste. 535, has already begun, and it is set to finish Feb. 15, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. The new space will feature an expanded wine bar, an event space that could host around 80 guests and a full kitchen. 972-403-9463. https://cornerwines.com.
Grapevine’s Tout Goods offers men’s apparel, accessories
The men’s boutique features casual apparel, shoes, candles and more. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Tout Goods opened Sept. 15 in Grapevine at 601 S. Main St., Ste. 105, according to owner Jeanette Antolin. She said the store is a men’s boutique that offers casual wear, shoes, accessories and more.
New Frost Bank Financial Center in west Frisco to open in December
The Frisco location will have a similar building layout and design to the rendering provided. (Courtesy Frost Bank) A new Frost Bank located at 7101 Warren Parkway in Frisco is slated to open Dec. 27, according to a company spokesperson. The Frisco-Warren Parkway Financial Center is part of Frost Bank’s expansion across the Dallas-Fort Worth area with 29 new locations. The Frisco location will be a stand-alone building that features a drive-thru and will offer services for banking, investments and insurance, according to its website. 214-515-4900. https://locations.frostbank.com/frisco/7101-warren-parkway.
H-E-B leads planned changes to Tarrant County grocery landscape
H-E-B will build a store in Fort Worth in 2023. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) H-E-B’s expansion into Tarrant County is shaking up the offerings for the area as grocers work to adapt to the challenges of changing shopping habits and attracting employees in a post-pandemic market. On Oct. 26, H-E-B...
Shadow LAN Gaming Center closes in Richardson
Shadow LAN offered a variety of gaming-related programming. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Shadow LAN Gaming Center, located at 300 N. Coit Road, Ste. 175, in the Shops at Promenade, has closed in Richardson. The center, which opened in 2004, offered a space for customers to play their favorite video games individually or in teams, including lock-in parties and tournaments. Nov. 27 was Shadow LAN’s last day of business, according to a blog post on its website. The company said it will continue to sell off its remaining gaming equipment via email appointments. http://shadowlangaming.com.
Greenville Avenue Pizza Company serving late-night slices in Richardson
Greenville Avenue Pizza Company owner Sammy Mandell opened the Richardson location in the Lockwood District in 2021. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Sammy Mandell, Greenville Avenue Pizza Company’s owner, opened the chain’s Greenville Avenue location 15 years ago after noticing the absence of a late-night pizza spot in the area.
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
CW33 NewsFix
Here’s where you can find the best peppermint bark in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the holiday season and that means sweets will be consumed in all shapes and sizes, but none more unique and delicious than peppermint bark. Wouldn’t you believe that Thursday, December 1 was National Peppermint Bark Day?. “The once-a-year favorite is crafted using the...
Shake Shack to serve burgers, fries, shakes in Plano
Shake Shack's menu features burgers, chicken, crinkle-cut fries, milkshakes and more. (Courtesy Shake Shack) Shake Shack is set to open its second Plano location Dec. 5, according to a press release from the company. The fast-casual restaurant will be located at 5009 W Park Blvd. at the corner of Park Boulevard and Preston Road.
Dunkin’ offers look at next-generation line of restaurants in Frisco
A new Dunkin’ location is now open at 2155 W. University Drive. (Courtesy Dunkin') Dunkin’ opened a new Frisco location Nov. 29 at 2155 W. University Drive, according to a news release. The new location will offer a look at Dunkin’s next generation of restaurants, featuring a modern design, a warm interior color palette and complimentary Wi-Fi. The 2,000-square-foot space will employ about 20 people, according to the news release. Its menu includes coffee, tea, donuts and sandwiches. The restaurant will host a grand opening Dec. 17. www.dunkindonuts.com.
