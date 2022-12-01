Corner Wines' expansion will include an expanded wine bar, an event space and a full kitchen. (Courtesy Corner Wines) Corner Wines in Plano is expanding its wine bar and adding a full kitchen, according to a spokesperson for the business. Construction on the 1,500-square-foot expansion to the wine bar located at 4017 Preston Road, Ste. 535, has already begun, and it is set to finish Feb. 15, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. The new space will feature an expanded wine bar, an event space that could host around 80 guests and a full kitchen. 972-403-9463. https://cornerwines.com.

3 DAYS AGO