ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New brunch spot opens in west Frisco

Days Brunch Cafe opened on Stonebrook Parkway in Frisco. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact) Days Brunch Cafe opened in November at 2552 Stonebrook Parkway, Ste. 500, in Frisco. The restaurant serves brunch and lunch with menu items that include waffles, French toast, pancakes, eggs Benedict, omelets, quinoa breakfast bowls, spicy poke rice bowls, bulgogi rice bowls, Philly cheesesteaks and more. 856-906-1585. www.instagram.com/daysbrunchcafe.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Phantom Kitchen brings Asian fusion cuisine to Coppell

Phantom Kitchen opened in Coppell in October. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Phantom Kitchen opened in October. It is located in Coppell at 110 W. Sandy Lake Road, Ste. 104. Phantom Kitchen is an Asian fusion, takeout-only restaurant. Its menu items include a variety of bowls, hibachi-style fried rice and drinks. 469-968-8003.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Crimson Coward serves Nashville hot chicken tenders, sandwiches and more in Frisco

Crimson Coward’s menu will include Nashville hot chicken served in the form of tenders, wings, boneless breasts and sandwiches. (Courtesy Crimson Coward) Crimson Coward is now open at 3246 Preston Road, Ste. 510A, in Frisco. The restaurant held a grand opening event at 11 a.m. Dec. 3, according to a company email. Crimson Coward’s menu will include Nashville hot chicken served as tenders, wings, boneless breasts and sandwiches, according to its website. 214-407-8323. www.crimsoncoward.com.
Ash Jurberg

Is this Dallas restaurant haunted? Some employees say yes!

Snuffer's has excellent burgers. It also has delicious fries. But in one particular Dallas location, something a little more unusual doesn't appear on the menu. Snuffer's has nine locations in Texas, but the restaurant at 3526 Granville Ave, in the Dallas neighborhood of Lower Greenville, is different from the rest- it's haunted.
thechalkreport.com

DINING: NEW MENU ITEMS AT GRAND LUX CAFÉ

Grand Lux Café is not just a reproduction of a Belle Époch Parisian, Viennese, or Belgian Café, it is also a lively and popular spot in Dallas for families and groups of all sizes to enjoy fine food and drink from a huge and varied menu. Tonight, while I was there as part of a media event, there was, in one of the other groups, a wedding party! Bride in whites, groom in tuxedo, orchids, everything!
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fit 2-20 bringing data-driven fitness facility to Plano

Fit 2-20 is relocating from Frisco to Plano in December. (Courtesy Fit 2-20) Fit 2-20 is planning to move from Frisco to Plano on Dec. 9, according to founder Forrest Michals. The new facility will be located at 5200 McDermott Road, Ste. 135. Fit 2-20 offers two personalized, technology-driven workouts with artificial intelligence-powered equipment weekly. Fit 2-20 is moving to a larger location to expand the amount of equipment it carries. 940-353-6081. https://fit2-20.com.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Corner Wines in Plano set to expand wine bar, add full kitchen

Corner Wines' expansion will include an expanded wine bar, an event space and a full kitchen. (Courtesy Corner Wines) Corner Wines in Plano is expanding its wine bar and adding a full kitchen, according to a spokesperson for the business. Construction on the 1,500-square-foot expansion to the wine bar located at 4017 Preston Road, Ste. 535, has already begun, and it is set to finish Feb. 15, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. The new space will feature an expanded wine bar, an event space that could host around 80 guests and a full kitchen. 972-403-9463. https://cornerwines.com.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Frost Bank Financial Center in west Frisco to open in December

The Frisco location will have a similar building layout and design to the rendering provided. (Courtesy Frost Bank) A new Frost Bank located at 7101 Warren Parkway in Frisco is slated to open Dec. 27, according to a company spokesperson. The Frisco-Warren Parkway Financial Center is part of Frost Bank’s expansion across the Dallas-Fort Worth area with 29 new locations. The Frisco location will be a stand-alone building that features a drive-thru and will offer services for banking, investments and insurance, according to its website. 214-515-4900. https://locations.frostbank.com/frisco/7101-warren-parkway.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Shadow LAN Gaming Center closes in Richardson

Shadow LAN offered a variety of gaming-related programming. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Shadow LAN Gaming Center, located at 300 N. Coit Road, Ste. 175, in the Shops at Promenade, has closed in Richardson. The center, which opened in 2004, offered a space for customers to play their favorite video games individually or in teams, including lock-in parties and tournaments. Nov. 27 was Shadow LAN’s last day of business, according to a blog post on its website. The company said it will continue to sell off its remaining gaming equipment via email appointments. http://shadowlangaming.com.
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas

One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
CW33 NewsFix

Here’s where you can find the best peppermint bark in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the holiday season and that means sweets will be consumed in all shapes and sizes, but none more unique and delicious than peppermint bark. Wouldn’t you believe that Thursday, December 1 was National Peppermint Bark Day?. “The once-a-year favorite is crafted using the...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Shake Shack to serve burgers, fries, shakes in Plano

Shake Shack's menu features burgers, chicken, crinkle-cut fries, milkshakes and more. (Courtesy Shake Shack) Shake Shack is set to open its second Plano location Dec. 5, according to a press release from the company. The fast-casual restaurant will be located at 5009 W Park Blvd. at the corner of Park Boulevard and Preston Road.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dunkin’ offers look at next-generation line of restaurants in Frisco

A new Dunkin’ location is now open at 2155 W. University Drive. (Courtesy Dunkin') Dunkin’ opened a new Frisco location Nov. 29 at 2155 W. University Drive, according to a news release. The new location will offer a look at Dunkin’s next generation of restaurants, featuring a modern design, a warm interior color palette and complimentary Wi-Fi. The 2,000-square-foot space will employ about 20 people, according to the news release. Its menu includes coffee, tea, donuts and sandwiches. The restaurant will host a grand opening Dec. 17. www.dunkindonuts.com.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy