BONEYARD: SEC bowl pairings set
Mississippi State is headed back to a Florida bowl. The Bulldogs will pack their bags for a return trip to Tampa to take on Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl. State played at Raymond James Stadium at the conclusion of the 2018 season in an Outback Bowl loss to Iowa. State's upcoming appearance will be their seventh post season trip to the sunshine state since 2011 when the Bulldogs routed Michigan in the 2011 Gator Bowl.
Several Bulldogs hit transfer portal on wild day across college football
Monday was, perhaps, the most chaotic day in the transfer portal in college football history. December 5 represented the day that the transfer portal was officially open for this transfer window and it expectedly blew up. By 10 a.m., over 800 players had entered the portal since it opened at midnight. Mississippi State was like every other team in the country and had several players officially enter.
breezynews.com
Four Mississippi teams to play in bowl games
Four football teams in the Magnolia State will play in post season bowls games. Jackson State is headed to Atlanta play in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17. The Tigers will take on the Eagles of North Central Carolina. Also on the 17, Southern Miss face Rice in the Lending...
Tennessee offers Mississippi State WR on first day in transfer portal
Tennessee is among the teams in the running for an experienced SEC wide receiver who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. Mississippi State receiver Rara Thomas, a sophomore who led the Bulldogs in receiving yards this season, announced in a post Monday evening on his Twitter account that he has received a scholarship offer from the Vols.
Jans, Mississippi State staff digesting Bulldog data but 'eye test' matters more
The data matters. What matters more is figuring out which data matters most. This is the challenge for Chris Jans and the Mississippi State staff as they invest some down-days hashing through early season results. “Numbers don’t lie,” said Jans. “But we have access to so many different numbers.”...
Once left for dead, Starkville ends incredible run with 48-32 win over Brandon in MHSAA 6A Championship
HATTIESBURG — Everyone and their mother counted out the Starkville Yellowjackets. After all, they were 0-3 in Region play after a 24-17 loss to Tupelo on Oct. 7, and even the playoffs seemed a million miles away. But that just made Saturday night all the more special. The Yellowjackets jumped all ...
WLOX
5A State Championship Game: Picayune vs West Point
WLOX's Matt DeGregorio and Dave Elliott dust off the skates for a shootout with the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Pass Christian’s Marin Beeson signs with Delta State softball. Beeson is a two-sport athlete at Pass, playing volleyball and softball, but will join the Lady Statesmen softball team next year. Ocean...
WTOK-TV
Final CFP Top 25: Alabama just misses out on Playoff, Mississippi State stays in rankings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Alabama comes in at #5 and Mississippi State finishes at #22. While all eyes were on the top four to see who would be competing for a National Championship, the Crimson Tide will have to watch it from the sideline. This is the second time Alabama has been left out of the CFP, the first in the 2019-2020 season.
Raleigh Wins Their First Ever Football State Championship
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Raleigh was able to complete a historic season on Friday. The Lions beat Noxubee County 55-52 to win the 3A Football State Championship. Highlights and sound from the game in the video above.
WTOK-TV
Lady Warriors push in the 4th to top Jackson Prep; Boys fall in nailbitter
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Central splits their double header against Jackson Prep on Friday. The Lady Warriors would lead by six points in the fourth quarter but that would be quick to change. Choctaw Central would force Jackson Prep to start turning the ball over they would go on to score 26 points in the fourth quarter alone.
WTOK-TV
Knights best Cougars at the Kingdom
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights beat the Newton County Cougars 68-48 at home. The Knights came out hot at the Kingdom as they would score, score, and score. West Lauderdale went on a 14-0 run before the Cougars got their first bucket of the game. The Knights would lead 17-8 at the end of the first quarter and they would keep their lead as they won by 20.
Man killed on Alabama highway when truck overturns
A Mississippi man died Friday when his semi-truck left the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned, Alabama state trooper reported. John B. Reece, 27, of Belden, Mississippi, received fatal injuries in the wreck, troopers said and was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened at approximately 3:26 p.m. on...
wtva.com
No West Point students hurt in overnight band bus accident
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) — A car crashed into the back of one of the charter buses carrying the West Point High School band overnight, but no one on the bus was hurt. School district Superintendent Dr. Jermaine Taylor says the accident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday south of Macon on Highway 45.
Commercial Dispatch
Bullet hits house in Crawford
A bullet went into a residence in Crawford late Friday night, but there were no injuries reported, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Lodge Street, Hawkins said, after a report of shots being fired. They found a round had gone through a window of a residence and into a wall.
wtva.com
Lee County man killed in wreck near Sulligent
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Friday afternoon in Alabama killed a Belden, Mississippi, man. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) identifed the victim as John Reece, 27. The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 17 about a mile north of Sulligent. According to troopers, Reece was driving a Mack truck...
WTOK-TV
MDOT updates improvement projects in central Mississippi
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons issued updates on numerous projects underway in Mississippi. Improvements to Interstate 20/59 in Lauderdale County. A design-build project calling for the widening of the Interstate 59/20 bridges over State Route 19/39 and the bridge over 65th Avenue as well as...
wtva.com
Biking trail proposed to replace old rail line
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Imagine a walking trail that keeps going and going for more than 90 miles. That's the idea behind the proposed C&G Rails to Trails program. The C&G line runs from Columbus to Greenville but most of it has been discontinued for years. The goal is...
wtva.com
Brother and sister lose homes in Lowndes County twister
Brother and sister lose homes in Lowndes County twister. A storm destroyed Richard White's mobile home 11 years ago. He lost his second mobile home Tuesday when a tornado ripped through his neighborhood.
One dead, two injured in Carthage shooting
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person is dead and two people were injured after what law enforcement is considering a domestic dispute in Leake County. According to Sheriff Randy Atkinson, the shooting happened before 5:30 p.m. in the city limits of Carthage. The sheriff said the unidentified shooter shot his wife and a man. […]
wcbi.com
Drone Footage of Storm Damage in Steens Area – 11/29/2022
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI took drone footage of the areas hit hardest by the severe weather and tornado on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. This is the area of Steens, Miss. and around Highway 12. For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
