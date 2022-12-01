Read full article on original website
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
Look At Some of Newburgh, New York’s Roughest Streets
A video tour of one of America's most dangerous cities has gotten thousands of views. Newburgh, New York has a reputation to most people in he Hudson Valley and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. The City of Newburgh has quite the negative reputation for being a hotbed for violent crime. In fact, a lot of people believe this and say it quite regularly.
Hudson Valley Man Who Drove Into New York Schools Speaks Out
A Hudson Valley man is asking for forgiveness admitting he drove high and drunk when he crashed his car into a school building. On Nov. 20 around 1:15 a.m., deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office spotted a vehicle strike the Wallkill Central School District Administration building on State Route 208 in the hamlet of Wallkill and then attempt to leave the area, officials say.
If You Crash Into a Deer in New York is it Legal to Keep Antlers?
Unfortunately, some of us have had this dilemma after crashing our vehicles into a deer. If you've spent the majority of your driving life in the Hudson Valley you already know that one of the things we always have to be aware of when we are driving is deer!! No matter what road you drive on there is always the threat of a deer or its family running across the road.
Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City
Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends? Does that even happen anymore? How do people even get dates anymore? Do they meet in person or are have dating app become the new norm?
Luxury Adults-Only Hotel Opens in Hudson Valley
A new hotel described as "a summer camp for adults" celebrates its grand opening this week. The Hudson Valley is becoming a popular spot for luxury resorts. Just last month we told you that Six Senses purchased a 236-acre farm in the Hudson Valley as the future site of its first location in the United States. Not too far from this property is another luxury destination that opened its doors on December 1.
CBS Newsman Gets Lost in Wappingers On His Way to Live Story
If you saw the CBS News truck driving frantically around the Hudson Valley this weekend, it's because they were lost. On Saturday morning the CBS New York News was scheduled to broadcast from Poughkeepsie. John Elliott was covering the holiday art sale at Poughkeepsie's Trolly Barn as a part of the program's Shop Local Saturday segment. The Arts Mid-Hudson annual pop-up event features dozens of local artisans selling their unique holiday gifts. This year's sale took place over the weekend and featured entertainment, local baked goods as well as handcrafted items for sale.
Hudson Valley Sergeant Killed In New York Crash, Many Injured
A Hudson Valley police sergeant was killed in a crash involving a BMW and bus. Many are injured. At least one other person is in critical condition. On Thursday, the Yonkers Police Department confirmed a police sergeant was killed in a head-on crash. Yonkers, New York Police Sergeant Killed In...
Beloved New York Diner Known For Helping Hudson Valley May Be Forced To Close
Owners of a popular Hudson Valley diner that's known for helping out local residents say they may be forced to close. Just before Thanksgiving, Bob's Diner, located on Main Street in Brewster, let the community know owners were still giving away free Thanksgiving meals, but shocked customers by saying it may be it's last.
New Hudson Valley K-9 Named After Officer Killed In Motorcycle Crash
A police department in the Hudson Valley has reestablished its K-9 unit and named its new four-legged rookie after an officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash. In Putnam County, the Carmel Police Department's new K-9 officer, Pietro, is named after Officer Gary Pietropaolo, who w…
“Fargo” and “Shameless” Star Spotted in Poughkeepsie, New York
If you're not familiar with the name William H. Macy, I'd like to bet you've definitely seen his face. Growing up, I was most familiar with his performances in 1997's Air Force One alongside Harrison Ford, 2007's Wild Hogs with John Travolta, Tim Allen, and Martin Lawrence, and 2001's Jurassic Park III. Now that I'm older, I am much more familiar with some of his most major starring roles such as Frank Gallagher in Shameless, and Jerry Lundegaard in the 1996 hit Fargo.
Former New Paltz Apple Orchard to Become State-of-the-Art Operations Center
There is one piece of land in the New Paltz area that over the years has been rumored to be, the new home of a Walmart, a resort, and a waterpark but it looks like the county has other plans. The Ulster County Legislature has officially approved the purchase of...
Hudson Valley’s Only Remaining 7-Eleven Makes Jarring Change in Hours
It was a disappointment showing up at a closed 7-Eleven recently in the wee hours of the morning. 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and licenses over 78,029 in 19 countries and territories. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the retail convenience store chain operates under its namesake brand globally. Within the United States it operates under 7-Eleven nationally. It also operates as Speedway nationally, but mostly in the Midwest and East Coast. It operates as Stripes Convenience Stores within the South Central United States. Both Speedway and Stripes operate alongside 7-Eleven's namesake stores in several markets.
PD: Pregnant Hudson Valley Woman Stabbed In Stomach By New York Teen
A Hudson Valley teen is accused of stabbing a local woman multiple times in her pregnant stomach. On Wednesday, November 30, police from the Lower Hudson Valley confirmed they arrested a suspect following a stabbing incident involving a pregnant woman. Pregnant Woman Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. On Tuesday,...
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
New York Man ‘Traumatized’ Hudson Valley With ‘Vicious, Shocking’ Crime
A Hudson Valley man brutally beat and nearly killed a 67-year-old woman in her apartment building. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza announced that 42-year-old Yonkers resident Tammel Esco was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison. Westchester County, New York Man...
Hollywood Superstar Visits ‘Famed’ Pizza Shop in Connecticut
Even big celebrities are curious about where to get a great slice of pizza. Celebrities can pop up in some of the most random places and it's always great to see them supporting a local business. When you see someone famous out-and-about doing normal things, it makes you feel like they are one of us common folks. A HUGE celebrity was recently spotted and photographed at a local pizza place in Connecticut and internet went wild when the pictures surfaced.
Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years
After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
New Update on Timeline for Newburgh Plaza Store Opening
Hudson Valley residents finally have some concrete answers about the store taking over the former ShopRite plaza on Route 300 in Newburgh, NY. Ocean State Job Lot is moving in quickly, and employees are almost ready to open their doors for the first time. New Timeline for Ocean State Job...
Hudson Valley Doctor Returns To Prison In New York
A Hudson Valley doctor was sentenced for defrauding New York State for a second time. On Wednesday, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that a former doctor from Dutchess County was sentenced for healthcare fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Former...
