As Mauna Loa erupts, Hawaii officials warn of ‘Pele’s Hair.’ What is it?
Emergency officials say ash and Pele’s hair could blanket parts of the island.
WATCH: Aerial Video Captures Stunning Footage Of Mauna Loa Eruption
The U.S. Geological Survey shared a new video taken from a helicopter that captured stunning footage of Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano erupting. The world's largest volcano began erupting on Sunday (November 27) for the first time in 38 years, shooting fountains of lava nearly 150 feet into the air. Officials...
Best photos and videos from Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii
For the first time in 38 years, the volcano Mauna Loa on Hawaii's Big Island is erupting and incredible photos and videos are circulating around social media depicting the event. Mauna Loa is the world's largest active volcano and one of the five volcanos that formed Hawaii. The eruption first began on Sunday after several earthquakes shook Big Island. By Monday night, lava was clearly erupting near the volcano's summit. Having last erupted in 1984, the volcano's activity this week marks the end of a historic quiet period. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOn Twitter, people shared videos...
Powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warning
An earthquake of magnitude 7 has hit the Solomon Islands, triggering tsunami warnings near coastlines over the region. “People are advised to move to higher ground now,” a spokesman from prime minister Manasseh Sogavare’s office said.The United States Geological Survey initially recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.3 but later revised it down to 7.0.The earthquake’s epicentre hit Malango in the Solomon Islands at a depth of 10km on Tuesday evening local time.“Hazardous tsunami waves possible for coasts within 300 km of quake epicentre,” said the US’s tsunami warning system.Later, several aftershocks were reported in the region, one of...
Large underwater volcano likely erupting beneath Pacific Ocean's surface, scientists warn
A large submarine volcano is likely erupting below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, according to scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey, citing discoloration.
Mauna Loa Eruption on Hawaii's Big Island Filmed From Space
Satellite images show a cloud of volcanic ash and gas pouring out of the volcano as it erupts.
Two volcanoes erupt simultaneously in Hawaii for first time in decades: "A very sacred event that we are watching"
Two of Hawaii's largest volcanoes are erupting simultaneously. Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupted for the first time in decades on Sunday night. Nearby, Kilauea is also erupting — both on the archipelago's Big Island. Dual eruptions haven't been seen since 1984. "This is a rare...
Lava from Hawaii volcano lights night sky amid warnings
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. The eruption of Mauna Loa wasn’t immediately endangering towns, but the U.S. Geological Survey warned the roughly 200,000 people on the Big Island that an eruption “can be very dynamic, and the location and advance of lava flows can change rapidly.” Officials told residents to be ready to evacuate if lava flows start heading toward populated areas. Monday night, hundreds of people lined a road as lava flowed down the side of Mauna Loa and fountained into the air. The eruption migrated northeast throughout Monday and spread out over the side of the volcano, with several distinct streams of lava running down the hillside.
What happened when a 94-year-old former flight attendant saw a photo of herself at the airport
Earlier this year, Gwendolyn Bruhn, who worked for Hawaiian Airlines in the 1940s, spotted herself in a photo blown up on an airport wall. Today, Bruhn tells CNN Travel how flying has changed over the past 70 years and what's stayed the same
A volcano erupts in the United States
This is the Extreme Weather newsletter, a blog by KPRC 2′s weather team that’s delivered to your inbox each week. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hello and welcome back to the Extreme Weather Blog! Caroline here, and it has been an active week across the globe. We’ve seen extreme flooding in Saudi Arabia, snowfall in Seattle, and deadly storms producing tornadoes in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Although these are all undoubtedly extreme, I wanted to focus on the Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii.
Lava flows from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano are slowing but will begin to spread out, inflate
Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano is continuing to erupt, but scientists say the lava flows have been slowing down as they reach relatively flat areas around the rumbling mountain.
Lava is spilling toward a key Hawaiian highway, but the governor says it's safe to visit the Big Island
The world's largest active volcano is shooting fountains of lava more than 100 feet high and sending a river of molten rock down toward the main highway of Hawaii's Big Island.
Video captures explosive eruption of volcano in Indonesia
An eruption on Indonesia's Mount Semeru blanketed roads and homes in volcanic ash and prompted evacuations of nearly 2,000 residents in East Java province, according to authorities in the country. CNN's Allison Chinchar has more.
Watch Moment Huge Shark Jumps Onto Fishing Boat: 'We Were Lucky'
The skipper and his five passengers were relieved there was a windscreen between them and the shark as it thrashed around on deck.
'Absolutely Insane:' Shark With Jaw Hanging off Filmed by Hawaii Boat
The shark's jaw was "ripped completely out" in an injury likely sustained from a commercial fishing line.
Lava flow from Mauna Loa is about 2.5 miles from the highway
As the world's largest active volcano oozes molten rock here on the Big Island, a blend of concern and awe has emerged among visitors.
Carnival Cruise Ship Passenger Who Fell Overboard Details Battling Sharks and Jellyfish for 20 Hours
When James Michael Grimes stepped onto the Carnival Cruises that was headed for paradise, he had no idea how terrifying the experience would end up being. In a story that has now gone viral, James Michael Grimes faced unimaginable obstacles and terrifying circumstances after he fell off a cruise ship, falling into the deep ocean waters.
What travelers to Hawaii can expect following Mauna Loa's eruption, how to see the lava flow
With Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, erupting, some travelers may be wondering if they can still visit Hawaii. If you're planning a trip to Hawaii, the short answer is there's no need to change your travel plans at this time, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority. There's actually an influx of travelers hoping to view the red glow of the lava.
Video shows shocking scene as dead seals wash ashore in Russia
At least 2,500 endangered seals have been found dead on the coast of the Caspian Sea in Russia, according to state media.
WATCH: Meteor Hurls Through Sky, Possibly Destroys California Man's Home
'I went onto my porch and it was completely engulfed in flames.'
