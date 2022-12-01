SMH!!! He should have listened to his family! and no need for his supporters to be talking about, "why are these women just now saying something" well maybe they have but he wasn't running for senate then! I don't want to criticize hershel for real, but this is ridiculous! NOT TO MENTION HE DOESNT EVEN LIVE IN GA!!! How can he represent a place he doesn't even live in??? if he were a dem the Repiglican party would be having a fit
Republicans will except and use even the devil for a seat. Satanic mindset and behavior rule only the wicked ones that support the party at this point. Good people can't support this evil. So I'm shocked at just how many republicans are evil people. Wow, you will regret your dangerous support and your family will suffer with the country you're helping to destroy. Shame on you!
This man is a horrible dad and violent against women how can anyone vote for the loser. ME TOO movement take him down!!!
Related
Trump accused of ‘stealing’ from Herschel Walker campaign with deceptive fundraising emails
Obama pauses mid-speech to let a four-year-old boy speak at rally for Georgia runoff race
'Hypocrisy Off The Charts': Lindsey Graham Mocked For Tearful Herschel Walker Plea
If Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Senate Race, He Could Crush Trump’s 2024 Election Map
MSNBC’s Joy Reid Accepts Herschel Walker’s Challenge To Debate On One Condition
Resurfaced Clip Shows Herschel Walker Blaming Wife’s Genes For Son Being An ‘Ugly’ Baby
How Much Is Former NFL Player Herschel Walker Worth as He Runs For US Senate?
Herschel Walker in ‘big trouble’ in US Senate race, says Chris Christie
Trump is reportedly furious that top Republicans are trying to persuade him not to campaign in the Georgia Senate runoff: report
With Herschel Walker, the Stupidity Is the Point
Warnock’s Lead Over Walker Widens in New Georgia Runoff Poll
This Republican senator just dropped a truth bomb on his party
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
Nikki Haley faces backlash after calling for Raphael Warnock to be deported at Georgia rally
Georgia Man Recorded At Elections Booths, Slapped Voter, Police Say. Now, He Faces Charges.
Tearful Herschel Walker accuser says Georgia Republican paid for abortion and called himself ‘your stud farm’
Oath Keeper Loses Cool On The Stand In Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Lindsey Graham Still Thinks Electing Herschel Walker Will Make Children Of Color Want To Be Republicans
Herschel Walker under fire as financial records show he was only renting out Georgia home
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men
CNN
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 34