BNSF getting main track online after Epping derailment
(Epping, ND) -- BNSF is working to get the main track back online after a derailment near Epping. The derailment happened Saturday over 100 miles west of Minot. Official planned to open one main track Sunday afternoon. No word on when a second main track will be online.
In Case You Missed It: 11/28-12/3 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — December’s finally here, and with it comes talk of the holidays. This time of year tends to be one that is full of joy for many, but also full of stress — and sometimes both at once. While many see this time as a happy one, there have been plenty of […]
Grenora High School students process venison for good cause
GRENORA, N.D. (KUMV) - Career and technical education classes provide students an opportunity for hands-on experience in various fields like carpentry or auto tech. A unique CTE class at Grenora High School is giving students experience in another field of work. Every Thursday and Friday is a different adventure for...
Basketball: Kenmare/Bowbells, Stanley win early games in Minot
The Honkers and Blue Jays won their games on the first day of the Shootout at the Auditorium. Basketball: Kenmare/Bowbells, Stanley win early games …. The Honkers and Blue Jays won their games on the first day of the Shootout at the Auditorium. Boys & Oil Author. Celebration of Trees...
Sportsmen Voice Concerns at Stanley Meeting
STANLEY – A complaint about electronic posting opened the public comment portion of a North Dakota Game and Fish Advisory Board meeting here Tuesday. In his opening remarks, Jeb Williams, NDGF director, talked about the state’s electronic posting law that went into effect last year. Williams noted that approximately 7-million acres of land, “about double from last year”, was electronically posted in 2022.
Williston Artist Continues To Amaze With Remarkable Pieces Of Art
A unique equation adds up only in Williston, and we are all still left amazed today. What does paint+metal+coffee=? The answer is very simple. Eddie Wold Art. You wouldn't think that any of this stuff has a thing in common...but to Eddie, it's an every day occurrence. Eddie Wold Art started with his wife's coffee shop (Meg-A-Latte) needing unique art. He goes on to say that it was his wife’s dream and drive that opened the door and a new avenue for his art.
Hey Williston, What Do You Want?
With the cold temps taking hold, it's time to daydream about summer activities in the Mon-Dak region. Everyone has something they like to do, including you. Summer festivals involving music and food, concerts of all kinds and cook-offs of kinds. There's local and state fair fun, fishing, golf and much more.
Missing Montana 4-year-old found safe
UPDATE: Nov. 30, 9:34 a.m. (KXNET) — A missing 4-year-old from Sidney, Montana believed to have been taken by his father has now been found safe. According to Sidney Police, 4-year-old Taylem Berry was found in the area of Mariposa County, California after police received a tip regarding the whereabouts of Taylem and his 39-year-old […]
Williston woman bites and kicks nurse in Williams County after being arrested
WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — A Williston woman is being charged with Simple Assault following an incident where she kicked a nurse in the head and bit them after she was arrested for using a brick to break the window of an apartment building. According to an affidavit from the Williston Police Department, police received a […]
Watford City man sentenced to seven years for stealing millions of dollars of oil
MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - Four men were arrested earlier this year for their involvement in an oil theft scheme. The one accused of leading the operation was in court Thursday to change his plea. It’s unusual for remote oil rigs, isolated out on the North Dakota prairie, to be...
