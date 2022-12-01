A unique equation adds up only in Williston, and we are all still left amazed today. What does paint+metal+coffee=? The answer is very simple. Eddie Wold Art. You wouldn't think that any of this stuff has a thing in common...but to Eddie, it's an every day occurrence. Eddie Wold Art started with his wife's coffee shop (Meg-A-Latte) needing unique art. He goes on to say that it was his wife’s dream and drive that opened the door and a new avenue for his art.

5 DAYS AGO