Jude Nance
4d ago

I'm 82 years old and I want the politicians to keep their nose out of my uterus and everyone else's. Them men can all get fixed and we won't have a problem.

Vicky Graham
4d ago

child, kid, baby... these are all names given after birth. What about the 400,000+ kids in the foster system? What about the kids being killed in school? What about the kids that don't have enough to eat? Plenty of actual kids out there that need help. Let women live their lives and make the best choices for them. Spend your energy on helping actual children.

Vicky Graham
4d ago

how about if we leave the artificial mideval puritanical theocracy and go back to the modern age where women have morning after pills, birth control pills, abortion pills and everything they need to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready

