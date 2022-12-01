The Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee will conduct supplemental budget hearings beginning this week. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The supplemental budget hearings and mark-up will take place at the State Capitol in Cheyenne Thursday and Friday, and on December 12 through the 16. A live video stream of the hearings will be available on the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube channel. The hearings are scheduled to begin at 8 am each day. State Senator Dave Kinskey is Chairman of the Joint Appropriations Committee and says that inflation will play a role at the supplemental budget hearings and at next month’s General Session.

