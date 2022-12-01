Read full article on original website
Related
Man shot at hookah lounge in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 20’s was shot Sunday night after a disturbance at a Fresno business, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say just before midnight officers responded to a hookah lounge near Blackstone and Shaw avenues. Officers say when they arrived they found multiple shell casings on the ground […]
KMPH.com
Two arrested after police find drugs, guns, money in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men said to be on felony probation were arrested late Friday night in northwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers were called to an apartment complex parking lot after learning someone had a gun in their waistband. When officers arrived, they say one...
thesungazette.com
Visalia man arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm
On Dec. 3, at 2:08 a.m., Visalia Police Officers were dispatched to the report of a man with a gun where shots had been fired at Tacon Madres at 2401 W. Caldwell, Visalia. Upon arrival officers located spent shell casings in front of the business. Officers received updated information that the subject with the gun was inside the business and was refusing to come out along with other patrons.
KMJ
Driver Wanted Following Hit And Run In Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) —The California Highway Patrol is turning to the community for help after they say a man was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in Tulare County. According to Visalia CHP, officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to Avenue 280, just east of Road 140, after...
KMPH.com
Woman arrested with loaded gun and marijuana in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was arrested after officers say they found her in possession of marijuana and a loaded gun. Fresno Police officers were called regarding a call of a man and a woman walking, with the man reported having a gun on him. Officers responded with...
Man hit by truck in northwest Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 40’s was hit by a pickup truck early Monday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man was struck around 5:00 a.m. at Shaw and Brawley avenues. According to officials, the truck was headed east on Shaw Avenue when the man was hit just […]
Fresno restaurant owner frustrated after latest break-in
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno restaurant owner says the criminals who have done more than $100,000 in damages to his business aren’t afraid of law enforcement. Restaurant owner Manny Perales says his business has fallen victim to countless break-ins and vandalism. In June his restaurant, Yosemite Falls Cafe, just off Highway 99 and Ashlan […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Authorities search for missing 86-year-old Fresno man
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The family of missing 86-year-old Ulysses Carr continues to hope for the best as search and rescue teams expanded their search in southwest Fresno Saturday. Eight days after Carr went missing his son, Eric Carr, is staying strong. “I have that time where I...
KMPH.com
Caught on Camera: Couple wanted after assaulting Kohl's store employee, stealing items
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people are now on the run after officers say they assaulted a Kohl’s store employee before running away with stolen merchandise in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, a man and woman were both caught on camera grabbing items from the store on Wednesday.
KMPH.com
Yosemite Falls broken into on Blackstone Ave, business owners frustrated with crime
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Blackstone ave. strikes again having another small business vandalized. Yosemite Falls Cafe was broken into around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, one of its front glass windows was shattered with a larger rock. The spike in crime for businesses on Blackstone has business owners wondering if...
KMPH.com
Imposter steals fundraising jars meant for loved one’s cremation in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Fundraising jars to pay for a grandfather's cremation have been stolen in Visalia. Gregory Bruce Paulson died on October 20, 2022, from cardiac arrest after suffering from other medical conditions, according to his wife Beverly Paulson. Beverly Paulson's granddaughter had created eight to ten fundraising...
Chowchilla Police foil the plans of the Grinch, make arrest
Chowchilla police say the Grinch was not able to foil the Christmas parade plans because the Grinch is in custody this morning.
Man shot in the arm in south Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm in south Fresno on Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say an African-American man in his 30s was in an apartment complex in the area of Elm Avenue and Church Avenue when an unidentified man […]
Dinuba Police looking for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Dinuba Police Department are asking the public for assistance to identify a suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run that occurred in November. Officials say the fatal hit-and-run took place on November 19, 2022, around 9:00 p.m. and say that they believe the suspect’s vehicle is […]
Fiery crash on HWY 99 leaves woman dead, man arrested: CHP
A driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol is accused of colliding with a car on Highway 99, resulting in a fiery crash that killed the other driver, according to the California Highway Patrol.
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex
A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
IDENTIFIED: Victim of Hanford shooting, no suspect arrested
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and later died after he was found in Hanford was identified by police on Friday. According to police, 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo was found in the area of Phillips Street and Highway 198 on Sunday, November 27 following a report of a subject who had been shot. […]
KMPH.com
Woman wanted following attempted theft in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department released a video of a woman attempting to walk out of a store with a bag of merchandise without paying. It happened Saturday around 6:00 p.m. at Plato's Closet located at 1053 E. Shaw Ave. Employees say the woman filled an...
KMPH.com
Man shot and killed Sunday in Hanford identified
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Hanford has been identified as 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo of Hanford. Hanford police were called to the area of Phillips and Third Streets near Hwy 198 around 5:30 p.m. for the report of a victim of a shooting.
20-Year-Old Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident Near Reedley (Reedley, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred on Manning Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. According to the officials, a Nissan 350Z was travelling at a high speed on the road as it approached a curve close to Kings River Road. The car then ran off the road, rolled down an embankment, and slammed into a utility pole. It then crashed through a fence.
Comments / 0