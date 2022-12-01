Read full article on original website
Harold L. Holman
Harold Leroy Holman, age 88 of Cannon Falls and formerly of Minot, ND, Chicago, IL and St. Louis, MO, died on Friday morning, November 25, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System - Cannon Falls Hospital. Harold was born on February 15, 1934 in Odessa, MN, the son of Mark and...
Sherman Hommedahl
Sherman Hommedahl. 82, passed away at his residence in Cannon Falls on Dec. 2, 2022. Sherman was born to Everett and Gladys Hommedahl. He graduated from Wanamingo High School in 1958. In July of 1961 he married Jean VanGuilder at Urland Lutheran Church. He continued to farm until 2018. Sherman...
