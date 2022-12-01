MEMPHIS SPORTS & EVENTS CENTER OFFICIALLY OPENS DECEMBER 10 WITH COMMUNITY OPEN HOUSE

The 227,000-square-foot competitive youth sports facility in Liberty Park is now open.

MEMPHIS—The Memphis Sports & Events Center (MSEC), a 227,000-square-foot competitive youth sports facility in Liberty Park, will officially celebrate its grand opening with a community open house on Saturday, December 10.

From noon until 3 pm, all ages are invited to experience demos and clinics, a job fair and youth programs expo, as well as facility tours and food trucks.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors for the community to experience this enormous asset for our city,” said Antonio Perez, MSEC General Manager. “As our 2023 calendar is already filling up with both local and visiting tournaments and events, we wanted to first share this gift with our neighbors to see, learn, and play in the state-of-the-art space.”

The MSEC will house events and competitive youth tournaments including basketball, volleyball, wrestling, and cheer. In addition, the MSEC has also released its opening slate of local programs, which include adult basketball and volleyball leagues, youth basketball and soccer, winter break camps, and an after-school program. Offerings are tailored to a variety of ages and skill levels, with programs available to children as young as 18 months. Learn more at themsec.com.

Located in the heart of Liberty Park, just outside Memphis’ Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, the venue is in immediate proximity to a wide array of entertainment, retail, dining, and hospitality options—all featured on libertyparkmemphis.com—making it an ideal location for traveling tournaments and events.

“This marks the next chapter of our region’s next youth sports destination,” said Mayor Jim Strickland of the City of Memphis development. “The Memphis Sports & Events Center is unlike anything our city and region have ever seen. You’ll have to come see it for yourself in Liberty Park.”

WHAT: Memphis Sports & Events Center Community Open House

WHERE: 995 Early Maxwell Blvd. | Liberty Park

WHEN: Saturday, December 10 | Noon-3pm

ABOUT THE MEMPHIS SPORTS & EVENTS CENTER. The 227,000-square-foot Memphis Sports and Events Center features 16 indoor basketball and 32 volleyball courts while adaptable to other sports such as wrestling, futsal, gymnastics, cheer and dance, as well as convocations, commencements and other events. The MSEC includes a full-service cafe and concessions area, spectator seating for thousands, VIP suites, and various other amenities. Learn more at themsec.com.

ABOUT LIBERTY PARK. Building on the spirit of an iconic past, Liberty Park represents iconic destinations including the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium and Tiger Lane, the Children’s Museum of Memphis, Memphis Sports and Events Center, and the Kroc Center and is growing to include a $200M mixed-use private development. A current list of campus elements may be found on libertyparkmemphis.com.