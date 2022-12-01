ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Beijing drops some Covid tests as capital ‘readies itself for life again’

Beijing has dropped the need for people to show negative Covid tests to enter supermarkets and offices, the latest in an easing of curbs across China after historic protests. “Beijing readies itself for life again” read a headline in the government-owned China Daily newspaper, adding that people were “gradually embracing” the slow return to normality.

