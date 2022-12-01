Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
US, EU weigh climate-based tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminium -Bloomberg News
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States and the European Union are weighing new tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminium as part of a bid to fight carbon emissions, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Beijing drops some Covid tests as capital ‘readies itself for life again’
Beijing has dropped the need for people to show negative Covid tests to enter supermarkets and offices, the latest in an easing of curbs across China after historic protests. “Beijing readies itself for life again” read a headline in the government-owned China Daily newspaper, adding that people were “gradually embracing” the slow return to normality.
Opinion: What the U.S. can learn from a recession in Britain
Britain is in the midst of a recession due to increased energy costs, inflation and other financial struggles. Read more here.
China's Xi thanks late leader Jiang Zemin for ensuring party's survival from 'storms'
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping paid tribute to former leader Jiang Zemin on Tuesday for ensuring the Communist Party's survival from "political storms" and reforming it to inject new vitality and modernise the country's economy.
Workers try to unionize largest Amazon Air Hub in the world
The largest Amazon Air Hub in the world can process over a million packages per day and has over 2,000 full-time employees. Now, workers at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport location in Hebron are demanding better pay and labor conditions as they push for a union. ...
Comments / 0