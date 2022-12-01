ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Trenton now back to having 2 separate runoff elections, judge orders

A judge on Sunday officially re-separated the Trenton City Council runoff elections to two events, one next week and one in January. The decision came after another virtual hearing by Mercer County Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy that was packed with lawyers and opinions and ran 90 minutes long. The...
New Jersey 101.5

Murphy to weigh in on messy Trenton, NJ council race

Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to move quickly to name five temporary members of the Trenton City Council. Permanent members will not be selected until the city conducts two runoff elections and the results are certified in early February. Without the appointments, no government business can be conducted because there...
New Jersey Globe

Judge moves Trenton runoff election to January 24, orders at-large runoff

Trenton must hold runoff elections for three at-large city council seats after none of the candidates reached the 50% + 1 threshold in last month’s election, Mercer County Assignment Judge Robert Lougy ruled today. Lougy has ordered a runoff election for January 24 and ordered the runoffs for the...
New Jersey Globe

With Trenton election a mess, judge promises decison by Friday AM

Mercer County Assignment Judge Robert Lougy has promised a decision on the status of a runoff election for three at-large seats on the Trenton City Council by 9:30 Friday morning. The race took a wide turn earlier today when the county clerk certified that of the 9,248 ballots cast citywide,...
insidernj.com

‘Authentically the North Star’ – New Jersey Honors Senator Ronald L. Rice

NEWARK – New Jerseyans came here from all corners of the state on Saturday to honor retired state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28) as an uncompromising, often lone voice champion of the poor and dispossessed. Rice stepped down in August after a 36-year career in the state senate. “This...
trentondaily.com

City of Trenton to Host 2022 Holiday Celebration

We hope you’re ready to light up the night with some holiday cheer!. On Wednesday, December 7th, Trenton will be hosting its annual tree lighting and holiday celebration. The event will kick off at 4:30pm in front of City Hall. This festive occasion has been enjoyed by generations of Trentonians, and this year the decades-long tradition continues with some of the season’s favorite pastimes. Guests can look forward to refreshments, entertainment, and can even see Santa Claus! The ceremony will feature musical performances by the Trenton Central High School Orchestra, as well as the Sprout U School of the Arts. After indulging in some holiday tunes, guests will get to enjoy the official lighting of the tree in front of City Hall, officially kicking off the holiday season in Trenton.
Trentonian

No comments: Trenton council silences Vaughn with civics lesson (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)

The political pendulum of Trenton government swung hard right Wednesday during a city council meeting. East Ward Councilman Joe Harrison headed the meeting in absence of City Council President Kathy McBride. Harrison fielded a request to cancel civic comment. He received support from South Ward Councilman George Muschal and North...
timespub.com

Trenton Area Soup Kitchen welcomes all

TASK’s ‘No Questions Asked Policy’ eases the way for those who need help. For many, their first soup kitchen meal can be a difficult experience. Dottie Laczny, a retired school cafeteria worker, recalled her feelings of distress five years ago when she ventured in to get a hot meal from one of the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen’s community partner sites in Yardville, NJ.
New Jersey Globe

Group wants Black woman to replace Cunningham

A coalition of Black leaders want a Black woman to replace State Sen. Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City), who is facing significant cognitive health issues and is expected to resign before the end of her current term. “Whoever is picked to replace Senator Cunningham—whether temporary or permanent—must be a Black woman,”...
