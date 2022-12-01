ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach Post

Long Beach developer may use state law to override Hawaiian Gardens’ project veto

By Brandon Richardson
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

A Long Beach developer is threatening to use state law to circumvent an anticipated decision by the Hawaiian Gardens City Council to deny a proposed project.

The City Council signaled in October that it will likely deny the proposed development—a modest multigenerational and workforce housing project—over density and economic concerns. But state law intended to spur new housing may allow the project to move forward regardless.

The developer, Long Beach-based Urban Pacific, proposed the 13-unit development for 12300 Tilbury St., which currently serves as a construction storage yard on the border of the city of Lakewood. The lot is currently zoned for commercial use but has been identified by the city as an opportunity site for redevelopment.

Each three-story “urban townhouse” would consist of five bedrooms, four bathrooms, in-unit washer and dryer, a small front yard, a balcony and a direct-access two-car garage.

“It’s a good project, but it’s not a good project for Hawaiian Gardens,” Mayor Luis Roa said during an Oct. 25 council meeting. In Hawaiian Gardens, the mayor and mayor pro tem are voting members of the five-person council.

After public comments and brief statements by councilmembers, the body voted 4-0 to direct city staff to draft a “resolution of denial” that the council will weigh this month. One councilmember recused themselves from the hearing because they live near the proposed project site.

Ahead of the vote, Urban Pacific gave a presentation that addressed previous concerns brought up by the council and during public comment. Several residents, however, again took issue with the project, with complaints mostly centered around density and parking.

David Marlow, who lives near the proposed project site, said the development of accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, which includes garage conversions, already is taking away too much parking from residents. Hector Flores, another nearby neighbor of the site, said “the nightmare of parking and congestion still exists.”

Several councilmembers, meanwhile, said approving the development would be a “disservice” to the community because rents would be too expensive for many residents. The council said what is needed is mixed-use and affordable housing developments—which would likely have a higher density than the Urban Pacific project.

Other than Urban Pacific’s project, however, the city has no proposed residential developments.

During his presentation, Urban Pacific founder Scott Choppin presented data that showed traffic would actually be 88% lower with his project compared to a retail- or services-focused redevelopment.

Despite acknowledging the need for more housing, the City Council agreed with the residents’ concerns and added that there are various economic issues to be considered, including the city’s need to diversify its revenue streams, which currently rely heavily on the Gardens Casino.

“For the most part, we are fully built out. We have almost zero commercial space left,” Councilmember Victor Farfan said during the meeting. “The space that is left, the city wants to do its best to diversify its revenue streams as much as possible.

“It’s hard for me to say this is the best opportunity for the community to make the most amount of money.”

While the urban townhouse units are not affordable as defined by the government (subsidized housing with covenants that require rents be attainable for those making 60% or less of the area median income), Choppin argues it is affordable for families with multiple generations living under one roof or as workforce housing.

Urban Pacific has successfully built this product type in several cities throughout Southern California, including Fullerton and Montebello, as well as numerous projects in Long Beach , according to Choppin.

Rents at the company’s completed projects range from about $3,000 to $3,750 per month, or $750 per bedroom. In the Long Beach area, many new market-rate one- and two-bedroom apartments are renting for anywhere between $2,000 and $3,000.

Because the housing type is meant for multigenerational families and workforces, the cost is expected to be shared among several working people, Choppin explained.

“This dynamic is turning out to be true,” Choppin said, noting his completed projects are leasing well and have not caused the various issues brought up in Hawaiian Gardens. “It’s unfortunate that the city did this, but we have an interesting set of tools that we never had before.”

Using the state law

At less than 1 square mile and with a population of less than 14,000, Hawaiian Gardens sits on Long Beach’s eastern border. Like every other city in California, the tiny municipality continues to fall short of its housing development goals as outlined by the state.

According to the city’s draft housing element , Hawaiian Gardens is made up mostly of single-family units, which account for 61.1% of the city’s housing stock. Out of 3,646 units, 1,748 are single- family detached, 527 are single-family attached, 364 are multifamily with two to four units, 834 are multifamily with five or more units, and 251 are mobile homes.

From 2000 to 2020, the number of single-family homes in Hawaiian Gardens increased by 314, while the number of multifamily and mobile homes decreased by 190 and 24, respectively. Less than 5% of the city’s housing stock was built after 1990.

The city’s residential vacancy rate is 2.1%.

Based on the most recent Regional Housing Needs Assessment , Hawaiian Gardens must develop 331 residential units by 2029. Cities are required by state law to submit housing elements that detail how they will meet their RHNA allocation, including identifying sites for redevelopment.

Hawaiian Gardens officials submitted a draft housing element for review in December 2021. In a February 2022 letter , the California Department of Housing and Community Development informed the city that revisions were needed to comply with state law.

The state outlined dozens of revisions, mostly centered around the need for analysis on topics such as “segregation and integration and disparities in access to opportunity,” substandard housing and homelessness within city limits, identifying contributing factors to fair housing issues, analysis of special housing needs for various groups, including large families, and more.

The city resubmitted its draft housing element on Aug. 15, according to Community Development Director Elise McCaleb. On Sept. 29, the state responded with additional revision requirements, which city staff are still working to address, she told the Business Journal on Nov. 21.

Having missed the Oct. 15 deadline for a certified housing element, the city is now out of compliance with state law, which triggers a section of Senate Bill 330 , the Housing Crisis Act of 2019, that allows developers to submit an application to the state to go over the heads of local governments.

Since 1990, the state’s Housing Accountability Act (which SB330 amended to limit local authority to downzone properties, among other things) has provided a so-called “builder’s remedy” that bypasses local zoning code and general plans if a city is not in compliance with state law and the project consists of at least 20% affordable units. The Urban Pacific project includes three affordable units, which is 23% of the proposed units.

With the city out of compliance and the number of affordable units, Urban Pacific’s lawyers at Holland & Knight argue the city is “forbidden from denying the project,” according to a Nov. 14 letter . The firm states that the project, which originally required a general plan and zoning change, does not have to be entirely consistent with city zoning and land use designation.

Once the application is submitted, the city cannot have its housing element certified and then use it to deny the project, Choppin said. Additionally, all applicable fees are frozen, meaning any subsequent increases by the city will not apply to the Urban Pacific project.

None of the councilmembers responded to requests for comment for this story.

The law firm urged the council to reconsider its decision ahead of the Dec. 13 meeting. If it does not, and the state approves the SB330 application, the firm said it is ready to take legal action if the city does not comply with the HAA within 60 days. Fines up to $10,000 per unit could be levied against the city as the result of subsequent lawsuits if the city does not comply.

“None of us hope it has to go there,” Choppin said, “but that’s the ultimate legal authority under these laws.”

The post Long Beach developer may use state law to override Hawaiian Gardens’ project veto appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 2

Related
Long Beach Post

In this court, prosecutors seek to give homeless defendants a fresh start

Long Beach does not yet have data on how many individuals have found permanent housing or whether any participants have committed new crimes, but officials behind the homeless court program say it has been a success. The post In this court, prosecutors seek to give homeless defendants a fresh start appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Paradise Post

Senior citizens are hit hard as COVID-19 surges across California

LOS ANGELES — There has been a troubling spike in coronavirus-positive hospital admissions among seniors in California, rising to levels not seen since the summer omicron surge. Hospitalizations have roughly tripled for Californians of most age groups since the autumn low. But the jump in seniors in need of...
texasbreaking.com

Los Angeles Faces “Flood of Evictions” as Pandemic Tenant Protection Expire

According to researchers’ assumptions based on county Superior Court documents, over 30,000 families could risk eviction in Los Angeles County by the end of the year. This is because tenant safeguards that have kept families sheltered during the pandemic are slated to expire on December 31. In the nation’s...
2urbangirls.com

Dem club keeps up pressure for LA councilman to resign

LOS ANGELES – The morning after a leaked audio recording of three LA City Council members ignited a citywide furor in October, the Black Los Angeles Young Democrats (BLAYD) were at City Hall leading a protest, wearing some freshly-made gear. In one of the most controversial outtakes of her...
orangecountytribune.com

It’s now final: Morgan, Amy win

Three and a half weeks after Election Day, Orange County’s ballots have all been counted and official results revealed on Friday. The OC had a 54.7 percent turnout with 994,227 people voting, with 830,162 of them via mail or by visiting drop-off locations. Two close races in the West...
Long Beach Post

Developing southeast Long Beach requires a balancing act

While three major housing projects coming to the area have seen some pushback from the local community, city officials say housing needs to be built in every part of the city. The post Developing southeast Long Beach requires a balancing act appeared first on Long Beach Post.
travellens.co

25 Best Things to Do in Orange County, CA

Beautiful beaches, gorgeous hikes, and breathtaking sunsets make Orange County one of the best places in California. Besides its captivating natural attractions, the county is also a hub for entertainment. It's home to many museums, a sports stadium, and exciting theme parks that include Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm. A...
Long Beach Post

Officers investigate commercial burglary in North Long Beach

The north and southbound lanes of Cherry Avenue in North Long Beach remain closed this afternoon as police investigate a commercial burglary that occurred early Sunday. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
smartcitiesdive.com

High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023

California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
goldrushcam.com

Governor Newsom Administration Sued Over New Oil and Gas Wells Near Los Angeles and Kern Counties Homes, Recent Spills, Center for Biological Diversity Reports

December 2, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif.— The Center for Biological Diversity sued California oil regulators yesterday for approving more than a dozen new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, some near homes and schools, without conducting a required review intended to protect public health and the environment.
nbcpalmsprings.com

Key Local Election Results Following Riverside County Certification

After a hard fought, and long fought battle, data from the Riverside County Registrar shows the narrow margins of two key races. In Palm Springs, Pro Tem Mayor Elect Grace Garner beat challenger Scott Nevins by only 64 votes. Garner will now become the first Latina mayor of Palm Springs...
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy