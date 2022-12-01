Read full article on original website
Related
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: November 27 – Dec. 3
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The Blue Moon Grill is now under new operation, current owners Mat and Stephanie Overton taking over operations beginning Dec. 1. See the full story here. After a two year hiatus, the First United Methodist...
Final ‘Early Bird’ Drawing For Fulton Lions Loot Feb. 2
FULTON – The Fulton Lions Club’s second and final “Lions Loot” sweepstakes Early Bird drawing will be drawn at the Feb. 2 board meeting. A total of five names will be drawn for the prize of $100 each. “The ticket you purchase could be worth $10,000,”...
Shineman Foundation Awards $245,229 To Regional Not-for-Profits
OSWEGO – Ten Oswego County not-for-profit organizations were awarded grants from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in its third grant round of 2022 at its November board meeting. Projects encompass a range of diversified focus areas, including health and human services, literacy and education, and the arts. The funded...
Get In The Holiday Spirit With Family-Friendly Events In Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY – A wide variety of holiday-themed events will be held across the county in the coming weeks, offering fun for all ages. From craft fairs to tree lightings, families have plenty of opportunities to take advantage of festive events. Listed below are several holiday happenings to check out Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11.
Mt. Adnah To Hold Christmas Tree Lighting
FULTON – Mt. Adnah Cemetery will be holding their annual tree lighting event Wednesday December 7 at 7 p.m. at 706 East Broadway in Fulton. Raffle and door prizes will be given away. Please come and enjoy the holiday spirit with us.
Fulton Savings Supports Rotary Food For Thought Campaign
FULTON – The Fulton Rotary Club partnered with the Fulton Savings Bank during November on its Food for Thought campaign. Fulton Savings Bank placed the Food for Thought boxes throughout its branches in Fulton, Phoenix, Central Square, Constantia, Brewerton and Baldwinsville. Customers and staff filled the boxes with approximately...
Oswego Bookmobile Receives Donations From Area Organizations
OSWEGO – Two Oswego Community organizations have recently donated to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. which will help the bookmobile to continue “Driving Books Home.”. Menter Ambulance Service contributed $674 and the Church of the Resurrection donated $295. Oswego Bookmobile Inc. provides a free, mobile, summer literacy program to children...
MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Dec. 14
FULTON – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs to host a hiring event at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. The event will be open by appointment only from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. MacKenzie-Childs is a fully...
wwnytv.com
Holiday parades take over the North Country Saturday night
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Some North Country communities took time to celebrate the Christmas holiday Saturday night. The Village of Clayton held it’s annual Christmas parade down Riverside Drive. This year’s theme was Christmas through the years. It was followed by fireworks. People could be seen lined...
wwnytv.com
Watertown celebrates the Christmas season with a tree lighting and parade
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city flipped the switch Friday night, turning on the lights on its Christmas tree. With a cheer, the city celebrated the start of the most wonderful time of the year. This year, the decorated tree is on Washington Street at City Hall, rather than...
Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York
Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
wxhc.com
Multiple Holiday Events Happening Tonight
The holiday season is in full swing and the list of holiday events planned for later this evening will bring in the holiday spirit for all. The City of Cortland will be holding their first ever “Visions of Christmas” tonight at Courthouse park, beginning at 6pm. A tree lighting will take place, including a visit from Santa at the Fire Department on Court Street. Cookies, cocoa and crafts will be available. All children will receive an ornament they can decorate that will be placed on the tree once complete.
Huhtamaki Recognized By Oswego Health With 2022 Community Partner Award
OSWEGO – The Community Partner Award is designed to recognize a corporation or a foundation that demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support and through the encouragement and motivation of others to take a leadership role toward philanthropy and community involvement. This year Oswego Health recognized Huhtamaki at the 3rd...
Compass Federal Credit Union Begins Month Of Giving With Holiday Toy, Food Drive
OSWEGO, NY – Compass Federal Credit Union is planning a festive holiday season, which will kick off with a holiday toy & food drive thanks to partnerships with Oswego County Toys for Tots and Human Concerns, Inc. Teaming up for the 75th Anniversary of Toys for Tots, Compass is...
Oswego County Senior LPN Bourgeois Receives Health Care Award
OSWEGO COUNTY- Oswego County Senior LPN Tina Bourgeois is one of the recipients of the 2022 Rural Health Champion of the Year Award. The honor recognizes Bourgeois for her demonstrated leadership and advocation on behalf of Oswego County health providers and residents. “We are thrilled that Tina is the recipient...
wwnytv.com
Decking the halls in Lyons Falls as Florissante the Mansion opens its doors for holiday cheer
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Lewis County fixture for nearly 200 years, Florissante the Mansion, has opened its doors for some holiday cheer. Co-Owner Stuart DeCamp says he’s excited to share the space with the public. “I don’t know whether we own the property or the property...
Starr Clark Tin Shop In Mexico Celebrates Christmas, Abolitionist History
MEXICO, NY – The Underground Railroad, an organized network of activists dedicated to freeing enslaved African Americans before the Civil War, was a big presence in the small community of Mexico, New York, primarily during the 1850’s. The Starr Clark Tin Shop located at 3420 Main Street in...
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
Mayor Barlow Announces “Santa Slow Roll” December 2-3
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will bring back the “Santa Slow Roll” again this year as part of a package of holiday spirit events and initiatives. The “Santa Slow Roll” first started in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, using...
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: December 5, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – The technical difficulties experienced recently by the Oswego County Health Department online portal used to self-report at-home positive COVID-19 tests have been fully resolved. People can continue to self-report at-home positive tests to the portal and will receive isolation orders via email after completing submission. The...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0