Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Shineman Foundation Awards $245,229 To Regional Not-for-Profits

OSWEGO – Ten Oswego County not-for-profit organizations were awarded grants from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation in its third grant round of 2022 at its November board meeting. Projects encompass a range of diversified focus areas, including health and human services, literacy and education, and the arts. The funded...
Oswego County Today

Get In The Holiday Spirit With Family-Friendly Events In Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – A wide variety of holiday-themed events will be held across the county in the coming weeks, offering fun for all ages. From craft fairs to tree lightings, families have plenty of opportunities to take advantage of festive events. Listed below are several holiday happenings to check out Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11.
Oswego County Today

Mt. Adnah To Hold Christmas Tree Lighting

FULTON – Mt. Adnah Cemetery will be holding their annual tree lighting event Wednesday December 7 at 7 p.m. at 706 East Broadway in Fulton. Raffle and door prizes will be given away. Please come and enjoy the holiday spirit with us.
Oswego County Today

Fulton Savings Supports Rotary Food For Thought Campaign

FULTON – The Fulton Rotary Club partnered with the Fulton Savings Bank during November on its Food for Thought campaign. Fulton Savings Bank placed the Food for Thought boxes throughout its branches in Fulton, Phoenix, Central Square, Constantia, Brewerton and Baldwinsville. Customers and staff filled the boxes with approximately...
Oswego County Today

Oswego Bookmobile Receives Donations From Area Organizations

OSWEGO – Two Oswego Community organizations have recently donated to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. which will help the bookmobile to continue “Driving Books Home.”. Menter Ambulance Service contributed $674 and the Church of the Resurrection donated $295. Oswego Bookmobile Inc. provides a free, mobile, summer literacy program to children...
Oswego County Today

MacKenzie-Childs Hiring Event In Fulton Dec. 14

FULTON – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with MacKenzie-Childs to host a hiring event at the OCWNY office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton. The event will be open by appointment only from noon to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. MacKenzie-Childs is a fully...
wwnytv.com

Holiday parades take over the North Country Saturday night

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Some North Country communities took time to celebrate the Christmas holiday Saturday night. The Village of Clayton held it’s annual Christmas parade down Riverside Drive. This year’s theme was Christmas through the years. It was followed by fireworks. People could be seen lined...
wwnytv.com

Watertown celebrates the Christmas season with a tree lighting and parade

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city flipped the switch Friday night, turning on the lights on its Christmas tree. With a cheer, the city celebrated the start of the most wonderful time of the year. This year, the decorated tree is on Washington Street at City Hall, rather than...
WIBX 950

Become The Proud Owner Of A Home On Lake Delta In Rome New York

Have you ever dreamed of owning lake front property off of Lake Delta in Rome New York? Get ready to invest in your dream home. Just outside the city of Rome you'll find Lake Delta. Lake Delta was created when New York State built a dam in 1912 and flooded some 3,000 acres, destroying the village of Delta. The project required the removal of 295 buildings, including 70 homes, and the relocation of two cemeteries. Delta Lake State Park is located on a peninsula extending into Delta Reservoir. During the warmer weather, you'll find all sorts of boaters on the water, and fisherman enjoying the fishing.
wxhc.com

Multiple Holiday Events Happening Tonight

The holiday season is in full swing and the list of holiday events planned for later this evening will bring in the holiday spirit for all. The City of Cortland will be holding their first ever “Visions of Christmas” tonight at Courthouse park, beginning at 6pm. A tree lighting will take place, including a visit from Santa at the Fire Department on Court Street. Cookies, cocoa and crafts will be available. All children will receive an ornament they can decorate that will be placed on the tree once complete.
Oswego County Today

Huhtamaki Recognized By Oswego Health With 2022 Community Partner Award

OSWEGO – The Community Partner Award is designed to recognize a corporation or a foundation that demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support and through the encouragement and motivation of others to take a leadership role toward philanthropy and community involvement. This year Oswego Health recognized Huhtamaki at the 3rd...
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Senior LPN Bourgeois Receives Health Care Award

OSWEGO COUNTY- Oswego County Senior LPN Tina Bourgeois is one of the recipients of the 2022 Rural Health Champion of the Year Award. The honor recognizes Bourgeois for her demonstrated leadership and advocation on behalf of Oswego County health providers and residents. “We are thrilled that Tina is the recipient...
Oswego County Today

Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: December 5, 2022

OSWEGO COUNTY – The technical difficulties experienced recently by the Oswego County Health Department online portal used to self-report at-home positive COVID-19 tests have been fully resolved. People can continue to self-report at-home positive tests to the portal and will receive isolation orders via email after completing submission. The...
