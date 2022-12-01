ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court leans toward web designer with anti-gay marriage stance

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority on Monday appeared ready to rule that a Christian web designer has a right to refuse to provide services for same-sex marriages in a case the liberal justices said could empower certain businesses to discriminate based on constitutional free speech protections.

Comments / 0

Community Policy