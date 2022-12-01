Give Robert Saleh this: He is consistent. The Jets coach stayed on message Monday, saying his “intent” is still to get benched quarterback Zach Wilson back in the lineup this season. “I’m still right there with that statement,” Saleh said. “Zach’s been doing everything right. He’s been putting in the extra meeting time. He’s“ been putting in the extra work after practice, really working on trying to re-tie his fundamentals together and spending extra time.” It looks increasingly unlikely that Wilson will be able to regain his starting job, though, as his replacement Mike White has strung together two good games. He did...

20 MINUTES AGO