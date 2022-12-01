Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Teens indicted for murder after 4 people killed in Phoenix street racing crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says a jury has indicted two teenagers in a deadly street crash that killed four people, including a Lyft driver, in July. According to Phoenix police, a teenage boy and teen girl were street racing a stolen, dark-colored car on...
KTAR.com
2 teens indicted on manslaughter, other charges over alleged street racing crash that killed 4 in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Two teenagers have been indicted on manslaughter and other charges over their alleged role in a fiery street racing crash in Phoenix from July that killed four. Jakel Huckaby and Elena Marie Rodriguez, both 17, each face nine felony charges in the deadly high-speed wreck that occurred near 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road at about 2 a.m. on July 22.
2 teens indicted for 8 felonies in Valley 'racing' incident that killed 4 people
PHOENIX — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. <<. The two 17-year-olds allegedly involved in causing a fatal Phoenix crash that killed four people on July 22 have both been charged with several felony charges. A Maricopa County grand jury recently indicted the two...
Man who allegedly killed 9 people in Arizona in 12 separate shootings has trial date set for 2024
PHOENIX — The trial for a man who allegedly killed nine people and injured three in 12 separate shootings that started in August 2015 and ended in July 2016, has been pushed back until Feb. 2024. Aaron Saucedo, 28, a former Phoenix bus driver, was arrested in 2017 after...
AZFamily
Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
12news.com
Phoenix police arrest suspect in murder of 23-year-old woman
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 23-year-old woman who was found shot to death last month. Officers were called out to 51st Avenue and McDowell Road on November 26 after a building maintenance person found Monica Alicia Yvette Hernandez, 23, deceased in one of the rooms.
fox10phoenix.com
Witness sought after police shooting of a knife-wielding man in Phoenix, department says
PHOENIX - A man was shot by Phoenix Police after 911 reports said he was threatening people with a knife and refused to comply with officers, and a person who might have witnessed the incident is being asked to contact the department. The incident unfolded on Saturday, Dec. 3 just...
fox10phoenix.com
Double murder of Phoenix roommates remains unsolved, 12 years later
PHOENIX - It's been 12 years since two Phoenix roommates were found dead in their home, and police have increased the reward for information that could lead investigators to their killer. Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason were found dead at a home near 42nd Street and Thomas. The victims lived...
Fight between 2 men turns deadly in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the 45-year-old man who died Friday night after he got into an argument with another man and sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Jorge Aguila Rodriguez was killed in the 3000 block of East Kings Avenue after he was allegedly shot by another man.
AZFamily
Suspect hospitalized after being shot by officers in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say officers shot a man reportedly carrying a knife while he approached a vehicle with a driver Saturday morning. Two officers responded to a call, made around 9:36 a.m., about a man allegedly threatening someone with a knife near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, says Sgt. Brian Bower, Phoenix police spokesperson.
Police release body-cam footage of shooting
The Maricopa Police DepartmentPhoto byInMaricopa - Maricopa Police. The Maricopa Police Department on Nov. 30 released four body-worn camera videos in connection with an officer-involved shooting at West Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and North Porter Road on Aug. 7.
KTAR.com
Fry’s worker in Mesa accused of stabbing employee after feeling ‘disrespected’
PHOENIX — A man was arrested in Mesa after he allegedly stabbed a grocery store coworker he felt disrespected him last month, authorities said. Henry Mcleod, 37, was arrested and booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on multiple charges of aggravated assault, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Pedestrians killed in 2 Phoenix crashes just hours apart
PHOENIX - Two pedestrians were killed just hours apart in separate crashes at Phoenix intersections on Friday night, police said. Police said a 71-year-old man was killed while crossing the street near 40th Street and Greenway Road at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 2. A witness told officers that the...
Valley dementia patient found dead after leaving Gilbert memory care center undetected
GILBERT, Ariz — A Valley memory care facility is facing multiple citations after one of its patients wandered out of the building and was found dead about two miles away. It happened in early August. 88-year-old Ina Jenkins who was been diagnosed with dementia, somehow walked out undetected of the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center in Gilbert. Hours after she was reported missing to police, they found her body in an irrigation canal, according to a report by the Gilbert Police Department.
KTAR.com
Man killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting, suspect at large
PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a man dead in Phoenix, authorities said. Police responded to the area of 67th Avenue and McDowell Road late Thursday night and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
allaboutarizonanews.com
DEA Busts Phoenix Cockfighting Ring
What authorities believed would be a probable drug bust escalated into the dismantling of an alleged rooster-fighting ring. During a recent Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) raid on a home in south Phoenix near 15th and Corona avenues, the agency found more than 100 roosters in the backyard. Authorities say all the birds were trained for cockfighting.
AZFamily
Man shot, killed himself after pursuit led to officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police the man involved in an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix earlier this week died after shooting himself. According to police, 34-year-old Enrique Alcarez shot and killed himself before police found him inside a stolen car on Tuesday. Just before 11 p.m., officers found Alcarez and 27-year-old...
Search for drugs in south Phoenix home leads DEA agents to 'cockfighting' facility
PHOENIX — A search for drugs at a south Phoenix home led federal authorities to discover what they believed was a cockfighting ring in the backyard. The Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force served a search warrant at the home near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road Thursday morning. During the search, officers located several roosters in the backyard and suspected the property doubled as a cockfighting facility.
Six people, including four Scottsdale officers, hit in traffic stop Saturday
Six people, including four Scottsdale police officers, were struck by a car fleeing a traffic stop late Saturday night.
ABC 15 News
Man arrested after Phoenix PD, DEA find drugs and over 100 caged roosters in residence
A man has been arrested after Phoenix police officers and Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force members found drugs and over 100 caged roosters in his residence. A search warrant was being served at a residence near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road for drug-related crimes. Unspecified drugs were found, as well...
