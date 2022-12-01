Read full article on original website
Growth Requires Unlearning as Much as Learning
Growth and aliveness require a commitment to not just learning but unlearning—letting go of behaviors that no longer work. Unlearning isn't like learning. It isn't merely additive—adding new habits to your repertoire. It's stopping a certain behavior. We don't upgrade the way computers do. We have to continually...
What Do Our Design Choices Say to Others?
Physical environments send messages that can be stronger than anything said in words. Workplace design can give the message that one's work is supported and valued. The state of a person's home can make guests feel welcome as well as reveal information about the hosts. Design talks—and we listen.
The Importance of Being Earnestly Unhappy
Feelings have become too important in America, especially bad feelings. Children and teens (and their parents) must learn to tolerate bad feelings in order to cope successfully in life. Time-out interventions in young children have become unacceptable in some "sophisticated" preschools. I don’t know if anyone is interested in an...
The Extraordinary Power of Listening
Listening facilitates profound introspection, self-disclosure, and social connection. Good listening includes the components of attention, comprehension, and positive intention. High-quality listening benefits both the speaker and the listener. To listen better, try to learn something new during the interaction. “Being heard is so close to being loved that for the...
Moral Imagination and "Unhope" After Trauma
Moral imagination involves a change in both the sense of self and other. It leads to a new clarity about mutual dependence and responsibility. Moral Imagination incorporates well-being of others into a sense of self. Trauma shatters belief systems and calls forth a new imagination through engagement with mentors and...
