Read full article on original website
Related
The Suburban Times
Volunteers, donations needed for the Point-In-Time Count
Pierce County announcement. Every day in Pierce County, thousands of people sleep in cars, shelters or on the streets. A lack of affordable housing and emergency shelter space leaves an estimated 70% of people experiencing homelessness sleeping without shelter each night. Do you ever wonder how they lost everything and became homeless? We answer this question and more every year with the Point-In-Time Count.
The Suburban Times
Join us at the Holiday Parade of Lights
City of Lakewood announcement. Lakewood’s annual Holiday Parade of Lights and Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony is Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Lakewood Towne Center. Festivities kickoff at 4 p.m. in front of Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St SW. There will be roaming entertainment, holiday singers, food trucks, and a chance to snap a selfie with Santa and the Grinch.
The Suburban Times
Help Lakewood Rotary feed Hungry Neighbors
Rotary Club of Lakewood announcement. The need for food is outpacing contributions Lakewood Rotary is receiving and community support is needed to keep the eight Little Free Pantries in Lakewood and Steilacoom stocked. Click here to make a cash donation. Donations of non-perishable food items are also welcome at the...
The Suburban Times
Tidy-Up Tacoma collected 2,600 pounds of garbage in Nov.
City of Tacoma social media post. We collected 2,600 lbs of garbage in November through the Tidy-Up Tacoma initiative. Here are some before & after pictures from across #Tacoma. More info on this clean-up effort cityoftacoma.org/tidyup.
“Kids Seem to Be a Paycheck”: How a Billion-Dollar Corporation Exploits Washington’s Special Education System
Universal Health Services collected more than $38 million in tax dollars for special education services that families and former teachers say it largely didn’t provide
The Suburban Times
The Steilacoom Town Council Dec. 6 Meeting Agenda
The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Dec. 6 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
The Puyallup City Council Dec. 6 Meeting Agenda
The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Dec. 6 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
thurstontalk.com
Autism Acres Provides a Free Place for Families with Special Needs to Celebrate and Play in Thurston County
Isolated. Forgotten. Overwhelmed. These are emotions that families with kids with special needs often feel, shares Sarah Young. She would know. She and her husband Allan have three boys, all with autism. They found it harder and harder to get out and do things with other families. They found that even churches were not set up to handle the needs of their boys. That’s when they felt led to start Autism Acres in Rochester, a space for kids with special needs to run, play, meet others and most importantly, be themselves. And it’s offered free of charge.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Business Public Safety Summit
City of Lakewood announcement. Whether big or small, all business owners are invited to a Public Safety Summit Friday, Dec. 9 at City Hall, 6000 Main St SW, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Speakers from Lakewood Police and the city’s prosecuting attorney team, the Washington Retail Association and Washington...
The Suburban Times
Letter: Warehouses Threaten Our Future
Submitted by Michelle S. Mood. The community might not be entirely aware of a proposed set of warehouses in Pierce County that could radically intensify traffic congestion, air pollution and health inequities. I’ve been following most closely the mega-warehouse planned for South Tacoma just south of TPU – a 2.5 million square foot monstrosity that will pave over 125 acres of abandoned grassland, forest, and wetlands. The land was bought in 2021 by Chicago-based Bridge Industrial and the permits have been working their way through the City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services office this year. So far the PDS has not made any determination about the proposed project, just repeatedly asking for resubmission of materials rather than requiring an Environmental Impact Statement, apparently believing all the environmental effects could be mitigated.
Go Xmas Shopping in 1 of the Last Huge Washington Toy Stores
Toys stores as I remember are almost completely gone, except I did find one spot in Washington that brings me back. This huge Washington toy store is perfect for finding a gift for that person you love with an "inner child" that is impossible to shop for. Do You Remember...
The Suburban Times
The Lakewood City Council Dec. 5 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Dec. 5 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Santa Parade – Sunday, Dec. 4
Submitted by Greg Christenson. The Tacoma Santa parade will be held this Sunday (December 4th) between 50th & 56th Streets on South Tacoma Way. This year’s theme is, “Christmas Around the World”. The festivities include food and merchandise vendors, a 5k run, performances and of course Santa!
It’s not just Christmas bureaucrats want to cancel, they are taking aim at Hanukkah, other holidays
It’s not just Christmas faceless Washington state bureaucrats want to cancel, they expect workers to give up cross, menorah, crescent and religious freedom.
monovisions.com
Vintage: Regrading in Seattle (1900s)
Seattle’s first 58 regrades “consisted largely of cutting the tops off high places and dumping the dirt into low places and onto the beach”. The most dramatic result of this was along that former beach, filling the land that constitutes today’s Central Waterfront. Today’s Western Avenue and Alaskan Way lie on this landfill.
The Suburban Times
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – A Review
Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is fantastic. We knew it was going to be fun when Lucy, the woman sitting next to Peg in the audience, showed the photo of her granddaughter, Le’liana in the Youth Chorus and was so excited to be at the production. Luci also saw Kinky Boots where her grandson Zander Campbell Shreiner plays the young boy who decided to follow his own dream and walked off the stage in tall, red high heels. What a feat! This is a talented family. You never know who you’ll sit next to at TMP!
KATU.com
Dog reportedly electrocuted at Washington State Fairgrounds holiday event
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A dog was reportedly electrocuted and died at a Washington State Fair holiday event on Friday, leading the grounds to enhance safety measures, according to a spokesperson. A fun night looking at Christmas lights at the state fairgrounds in Puyallup turned to tragedy for Vyctoria Sanchez.
Several school districts announce delays, closures due to winter weather: Storm impacts
SEATTLE — Several school districts around western Washington have announced delays or cancellations for Monday morning due to winter weather impacts. All Puyallup School District schools will be closed Dec. 5, while South Kitsap Schools will start 2 hours late due to icy conditions. “We realize it's an inconvenience...
KING-5
Washington salvage company discovers location of famous shipwreck nearly 150 years later
In November of 1875 the steamship S-S Pacific was traveling from Seattle to San Francisco when it collided with another ship. It is believed that 325 people died.
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and amazing service so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
Comments / 0