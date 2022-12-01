Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Public Appearance With Lookalike Daughter Violet at White House Dinner
One stylish mother-daughter duo! Jennifer Garner brought her lookalike daughter Violet as her plus-one to a White House state dinner on Thursday, for a rare public appearance together. The event -- which was held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron -- marked Violet's first state dinner event, and served...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
It Turns Out That Gabourey Sidibe Has Been Married For A Lot Longer Than People Think
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel tied the knot in March 2021.
Harper's Bazaar
Florence Pugh Brings Balletcore Glamour to the Red Carpet
Florence Pugh's pretty, breezy looks just keep on coming. Last night, the Don't Worry Darling star attended the 2022 British Independent Film Awards in London and made an entrance in an airy baby pink satin slipdress by Rodarte and a dramatic tulle cape. The silky dress featured a high leg slit, lace detailing, and a large rose embellishment at the front.
Harper's Bazaar
An Ode to Zoe Saldaña's Latest Red-Carpet Looks
Zoe Saldaña has been on something of a fashion whirlwind, as of late. The actress, in the midst of promoting the highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water ahead of its December 1. As an associate editor at HarpersBAZAAR.com, Chelsey keeps a finger on the pulse on all things...
Keke Palmer's "SNL" Sketch Dropped Some Shocking Truths About "Hello Kitty" And I'm Not OK
It will take me decades to wrap my mind around the information I learned in this sketch.
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa’s Bold Leather Gown Has Cutouts That Show Off Her Abs
Dua Lipa brought the heat to iHeartRadio's 2022 Jingle Ball this past Friday. The pop star appeared at the music extravaganza wearing an asymmetrical leather midi gown made of bold black and red panels, pulled straight from Gucci's resort 2023 runway. The jaw-dropping dress featured a crisscrossing bustier that left cutouts on the abdomen and sides of her torso. Finishing the look: a pair of pointed black lace-up boots and a multistrand diamond necklace and matching bracelet.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez's Rainy Day Look Includes a Black Trench Coat and Trousers
Jennifer Lopez's latest off-duty look is perfect for a rainy fall afternoon. During a outing in LA yesterday, the superstar was photographed in a cold-weather outfit that gave a stylish spin on a classic professional look. The "Jenny From the Block" singer layered a sleek black trench coat over a white button-up blouse and tan wide-leg slacks.
Harper's Bazaar
Amal Clooney Looked Utterly Glamorous in a Bedazzled Off-the-Shoulder Gown
Amal Clooney is always sure to up the ante during date night with husband George Clooney, and their attendance at this weekend's Kennedy Center Honors was no exception. On Sunday night, the couple stepped out for the star-studded event, where the Ticket to Paradise actor received honors for his contributions to American culture alongside other industry greats like Gladys Knight, Bono, Tania Léon, and Amy Grant.
Harper's Bazaar
The exact lipstick Catherine Zeta-Jones wears as Morticia Addams in Wednesday
So far, the fashion and beauty trend dominating December is gothic elegance – largely thanks to our preoccupation with the excellently executed new Netflix show dedicated to the Addams Family, Wednesday. Given how small-screen characters are increasingly inspiring fashion and beauty trends, this comes as no surprise. But vampy chic make-up was also sent down the autumn/winter 2022 runways – with bewitching smoky eyes and muted palettes at Bora Aksu, Halpern and Max Mara, as well as the spring/summer 2023 catwalks of Alessandra Rich, Rochas and Chanel, where plummy lips and sooty eyes sat against clean, fresh skin.
Harper's Bazaar
All the Red Carpet Looks from the 45th Kennedy Center Honors
The red carpet looks have returned among celebrities at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, D.C. Last night, on December 4, stars gathered at the White House to commemorate 45 honorees, including George Clooney, Amy Grant, Bono, Gladys Knight, and Tania Léon, for their lifetime artistic achievements in American culture. "Growing up in a small town in Kentucky I could never have imagined that someday I'd be the one sitting in the balcony at the Kennedy Center Honors," Clooney said, per ABC News. "To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honor. This is a genuinely exciting surprise for the whole Clooney family."
Harper's Bazaar
Britney Spears Surprises Fans With a Supportive Message to Sister Jamie Lynn
On Friday night, Britney Spears celebrated her 41st birthday by shouting out her 31-year-old sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. This was a bit surprising to her Instagram followers, because Britney has been publicly feuding with her estranged sister, and accusing her of being complicit in Britney's conservatorship up until its end.
Comments / 0