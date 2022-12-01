ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Ghana looks to exact revenge on serial biter Luis Suarez in Qatar, 12 years after infamous handball broke the African nation's heart

By Barnaby Lane
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15KlOt_0jTzAVZn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBpIQ_0jTzAVZn00
Suarez broke Ghanaian hearts at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Getty/Clive Mason

  • Ghana can eliminate Uruguay from the Qatar World Cup when the two sides meet Friday.
  • 12 years ago, Uruguay beat Ghana in the quarterfinals of the World Cup courtesy of a late handball by Luis Suarez.
  • "We hate him. And we want revenge," said the former Ghana player Ibrahim Ayew.

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez may have a penchant for biting opposition players, but what he did to Ghana in the quarterfinal of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa was far, far worse.

Tied at 1-1 deep into overtime, Ghana was peppering the Uruguay goal as it looked to find a winner and become the first ever African nation to reach a World Cup semifinal.

Dominic Adiyiah appeared to have done it when he headed the ball toward a Uruguay net devoid of a goalkeeper with only seconds to spare.

But Suarez, who was standing the on the goal line, deliberately used his hands to stop the ball going in. Ghana was awarded a penalty and Suarez was sent off.

Ghana's Asamoah Gyan missed the spot kick, sending the tie to a shootout and prompting wild celebrations from Suarez on the touchline.

Uruguay went on to win the shootout 4-2.

"The whole of Ghana hates him and the whole of Africa hates him," Ibrahim Ayew, a substitute for Ghana on the day, told The Athletic of Suarez on Wednesday.

"We hate him. And we want revenge."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01RXFM_0jTzAVZn00
Like Maradona, but worse.

Getty/Roberto Schmidt

On Friday, 12 years since that fateful day, Ghana finally has a chance to exact its revenge on Suarez and Uruguay when the two sides meet in Qatar in the final round of Group H games.

Ghana need only to point to ensure Uruguay, sitting in the bottom of the group, is eliminated, while a win would book its own place in the last 16 as well as knock out Uruguay.

"This is the one that we have to win, we have to just to do it, and then it's over," the former Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah told BBC Sport Africa.

"It just makes up for 2010. I'll never ever think about Uruguay ever again. It will be just like we've just laid some old demons to rest, and it's over."

The former Ghana defender John Paintsil added: "I will say it will be a payback time to get out from the group. We must beat Uruguay at all costs."

While Ghana's former players are adamant on revenge against Uruguay, the current head coach Otto Addo is remaining a little more level-headed, at least for now.

Addo said Thursday that while the memory of 2010 still lingers, his team must treat Friday's game as any other if it wants to win.

"Like everyone, I was also really sad in 2010 when that incident happened and we missed our chance to proceed to the semis," Addo told reporters.

"But it's 12 years ago, and Friday will be a different match with a different approach. We are confident enough to know that we can beat them and make it to the next round," he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8r8d_0jTzAVZn00
Mohammed Kudus.

Getty/Aurelien Meunier

Addo has good reason to be confident. While Ghana lost 3-2 to Portugal in its opening match in Qatar, Addo's side put on a stellar display and was unlucky not to have scored a last gasp equalizer as striker Iñaki Williams slipped on the turf with the goal at his mercy.

In its second Group H match, the Black Stars beat South Korea 3-2, though the scoreline suggests the match was a much tighter affair than it really was.

Forward Mohammed Kudus was Ghana's star in that match, finding the net twice, and against Uruguay, the 22-year-old is hoping he can do the same.

"We are approaching one game at a time, and we got the three points today and the focus is on Uruguay so we go with the same mentality and the same attitude and I know everyone is up for it," he said Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0khyGZ_0jTzAVZn00
Luis Suarez.

Getty/Pablo Porcincula

As if Ghana needed any more motivation for Friday's crunch match, Suarez himself stoked the flames on Thursday by refusing to apologize for the incident in 2010.

According to BBC Sport, a Ghanaian journalist said to Suarez that many people in Ghana consider him "the devil himself" and look forward to him retiring.

The former Liverpool and FC Barcelona striker, who now plays in his home country for Club Nacional de Football, responded by saying: "I don't apologize. I take the handball. But the Ghana player missed the penalty. Not me.

"Maybe I apologize if I injured a player and get a red card. But in this situation, I take the red card. The [referee] said penalty. It's not my fault. Because I didn't miss the penalty."

"It's not my responsibility to shoot the penalty," the 35-year-old added.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
The Independent

‘Humiliated’ plus-size model claims Qatar Airways denied her boarding for being ‘too fat for economy’

A Brazilian plus-size model has accused Qatar Airways of denying her boarding due to her weight.Model and influencer Juliana Nehme, who has 153,000 Instagram followers, posted a strongly-worded caption about the incident, as well as filming the staff member who she says barred her from flying.Ms Nehme starts by saying that she had flown with Air France on her outward journey to Lebanon, with no problems.“I came on an economy ticket and did not experience any embarrassment or harassment,” she says.While in Lebanon, she says, “I bought a return ticket to Brazil through Qatar, and arriving at the time to...
SB Nation

Will the United States automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

With their 2022 World Cup hopes dashed by a loss Saturday to the Netherlands in the round of 16, the United States men’s soccer team now turns their eyes towards the 2026 World Cup. With the second youngest team in the 2022 World Cup, there is hope that despite the exit in the round of 16, the team can put together a deeper run in the 2026 World Cup.
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
The Independent

Brazil suffer shock World Cup defeat to Cameroon – but too little too late for African side

It wasn’t quite the shock of 1990 but, 32 years after they opened a World Cup by beating Argentina, Cameroon exited this tournament by defeating the other South American superpower. Unlike in 1990, there will be no surge into the knockout stages, because a remarkable result was in vain. It is Switzerland who accompany Brazil into the last 16, a first group-stage defeat since 1998 not enough to prevent the Selecao from topping their pool for an 11th successive World Cup and setting up a last-16 tie with South Korea. Tite may consider the loss of that unbeaten record...
FOX Sports

Lionel Messi rights a mind-boggling historical wrong in Argentina win

DOHA, Qatar – Lionel Messi scored his first-ever goal in the knockout round of the World Cup, which simultaneously pushed Argentina into the quarterfinals and also made everyone wonder how that statistic was ever possible. Messi has been around for so long, and been so good, that it seemed...
US News and World Report

Nigeria's $11 Billion London Trial Will Expose Corruption, Court Hears

LONDON (Reuters) - A British lawyer representing Nigeria in a London court case in which $11 billion are at stake said on Friday the trial would reveal corruption "on an industrial scale", not only of Nigerian officials but also of British lawyers. The case stems from a contract for a...
Insider

Insider

693K+
Followers
37K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy