Everything Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said about their Netflix docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the trailer for their new Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan." Netflix

The first trailer for "Harry & Meghan" has been released by Netflix.

The six-part docuseries will reportedly be released on December 8.

The couple shared, both in the trailer and in interviews, their reasons for working on the series.

Netflix released the first promo trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," on Thursday.

The series will be released on December 8 and will consist of six episodes, royal author Omid Scobie wrote on Twitter . Netflix has not yet confirmed the release date.

In the trailer, which shares previously unreleased photos of the couple, the documentary's director Liz Garbus can be heard asking why the couple wanted to make the documentary.

"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," Harry says. "I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

"When the stakes were this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Meghan says.

It was first announced in September 2020 that Meghan and Harry had founded their own production company and signed a multi-year deal with Netflix. No details about their forthcoming projects were shared at the time.

Meghan first spoke about rumors of a docuseries in an interview with The Cut in October, saying it wouldn't be anything like a reality show and that it would show their "love story."

During an interview with Variety published in October, Meghan spoke about what it was like to work with Liz Garbus on the project.

"It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I've long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it," Meghan told the publication. "But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

Meghan said that it had been interesting working on the series with Harry, who she said had never worked in the entertainment industry before.

"For me, having worked on 'Suits,' it's so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That's been really fun," she added.

Representatives for Netflix and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.