Trevor Noah says a fan at a basketball game once mistook him for The Weeknd and thought he was lying when he said he wasn't the singer

Trevor Noah and The Weeknd attend the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Trevor Noah said a fan one time mistook him for The Weekend at a basketball game.

When Noah told the fan that no, he's not The Weekend, he said the fan thought he was lying.

"I said, 'I'm not The Weekend, sir. So, we don't need to take this picture, then,'" Noah recalled.

Trevor Noah said a fan at a basketball game once mistook him for The Weekend — and that the fan didn't believe the comedian when he said that isn't who he is.

In an appearance on the "Today" show discussing his departure from "The Daily Show," Hoda Kotb asked Noah if he's often mistaken for anyone on the street.

Noah recalled one time when a fan approached him at a basketball game and asked for a picture.

"This guy comes up to me in the stands, and he's with his wife, and he said, 'Hey man, can I get a picture?'" Noah recalled. "And I was like, 'Oh, yeah, um, okay.' Then he's like, 'You're The Weekend, right?'"

When Noah told the fan that no, he is not The Weekend, the fan didn't believe him.

"I said, 'No, I'm not The Weekend,'" Noah remembered saying. "And he's like, 'No, you're The weekend.' I said, 'I'm not The Weekend, sir. So, we don't need to take this picture, then.' And he's like, 'You're lying.'"

After the awkward encounter, Noah said the fan paused for a full 10 seconds before walking away then "confidently" saying to his wife: "'He's lying. I know The Weekend when I see him. I know it's him.'"

"I should have said, 'I am The Weekend and screw you I'm not going to take a picture,'" Noah said jokingly.

Noah's final "Daily Show" episode should air on Thursday, December 8 .