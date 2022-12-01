Read full article on original website
Related
Beware of Scams in Hudson Valley Yard Sale Groups
If you're a Facebook user, or just scroll for the latest Hudson Valley news, you may want to start paying close attention. Our Hudson Valley community is always looking to help our neighbors in need, but sometimes the neighbors who we're helping aren't our neighbors at all. Let me explain...
Hudson Valley Man Who Drove Into New York Schools Speaks Out
A Hudson Valley man is asking for forgiveness admitting he drove high and drunk when he crashed his car into a school building. On Nov. 20 around 1:15 a.m., deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office spotted a vehicle strike the Wallkill Central School District Administration building on State Route 208 in the hamlet of Wallkill and then attempt to leave the area, officials say.
Hudson Valley Sergeant Killed In New York Crash, Many Injured
A Hudson Valley police sergeant was killed in a crash involving a BMW and bus. Many are injured. At least one other person is in critical condition. On Thursday, the Yonkers Police Department confirmed a police sergeant was killed in a head-on crash. Yonkers, New York Police Sergeant Killed In...
4 Things we Love About Florida
There are a million things to love about Florida, the weather, the water, and Disney!! All great, if we were talking about that Florida...LOL...but we aren't! We are talking about Flordia, New York!!!. Yes, there is a Flordia, New York, (actually two of them, one in Montgomery County, New York,...
Disturbing Animal Abuse Increase in the HV This Year
While so many Hudson Valley residents are showering their pets with love this holiday season, authorities are still seeing a disturbing increase in one particular type of animal abuse. Another man has been arrested and a wonderful dog has been rescued after detective work paid of in Putnam County, NY.
New “Traditional” Brewery Opens in Lower Hudson Valley
Craft beer is everywhere now, with many locations here in this part of the state. According to recent numbers, New York currently has the third most amount of breweries in the country with 423 total breweries. When some think of craft beer, they may associate it with some of the...
Hudson Valley Doctor Returns To Prison In New York
A Hudson Valley doctor was sentenced for defrauding New York State for a second time. On Wednesday, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that a former doctor from Dutchess County was sentenced for healthcare fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Former...
Luxury Adults-Only Hotel Opens in Hudson Valley
A new hotel described as "a summer camp for adults" celebrates its grand opening this week. The Hudson Valley is becoming a popular spot for luxury resorts. Just last month we told you that Six Senses purchased a 236-acre farm in the Hudson Valley as the future site of its first location in the United States. Not too far from this property is another luxury destination that opened its doors on December 1.
PD: Pregnant Hudson Valley Woman Stabbed In Stomach By New York Teen
A Hudson Valley teen is accused of stabbing a local woman multiple times in her pregnant stomach. On Wednesday, November 30, police from the Lower Hudson Valley confirmed they arrested a suspect following a stabbing incident involving a pregnant woman. Pregnant Woman Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. On Tuesday,...
New York Man ‘Traumatized’ Hudson Valley With ‘Vicious, Shocking’ Crime
A Hudson Valley man brutally beat and nearly killed a 67-year-old woman in her apartment building. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza announced that 42-year-old Yonkers resident Tammel Esco was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison. Westchester County, New York Man...
New York Hunter Illegally Kills Deer With ATV, Crossbow in Hudson Valley
A New York hunter is accused of trespassing on Hudson Valley property and illegally killing a deer with a crossbow and ATV. On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, The DEC...
Look Historic Church For Sale in High Falls, NY
This just might be the most interesting place for sale right now in the Hudson Valley. Imagine being able to live in an old church that was once a museum. Built in 1945 this 4500-plus square foot building in the heart of High Falls is just waiting for you to come to convert it.
COVID Cases Climbing in Hudson Valley After Thanksgiving
You may want to take some extra precautions in the Hudson Valley, as COVID appears to be ramping up throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. Most of the Hudson Valley has moved on from the pandemic, and for good reason. Effective vaccines and medications have lessened the impact of the virus, allowing those who are protected to quickly recover. Unfortunately, many residents have not received their boosters and that has contributed to an uptick in cases that continues to climb in the wrong direction.
More Pain At The Pumps: Gas Tax Cap Expires in Hudson Valley Counties
We can all agree that our wallets have been feeling the impact of the cost of just about everything increasing lately. From utilities to grocery bills, and especially at the gas pumps, just about everyone has been talking about finances and spending these days. Unfortunately, a program that went into effect over the summer that had been saving New Yorkers some cash at the pumps has expired.
Hudson Valley Woman Killed After Accident With Truck In New York
A 30-year-old Hudson Valley woman is dead. Police are trying to piece together what happened. On Tuesday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal accident that killed a Dutchess County woman. Dutchess County, New York Woman Killed In Sullivan County, New York. On Monday, November 28,...
Agencies Warn of Aggressive Otter Menacing Park in New York State
Otters are generally seen as furry and cute, and don't cause the same sort of alarm with the public that a large snake or alligator would. However, they may be much more fun to watch from a distance when they are among their own kind, doing their own thing. They...
Rihanna to Open Store at Hudson Valley Mall
Rihanna is opening a storefront in the lower Hudson Valley soon and she's not selling umbrella ella, ellas ay, ay. The singer from Barbados has decided to place the headquarters for her new lingerie brand right here in the lower Hudson Valley. The Hudson Valley area can be a prime...
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
Hudson Valley City In Search Of Blue 35-Foot Christmas Tree
When we think about getting a Christmas tree, do we think about what color we would get? Typically, we head to the store or a local Christmas tree farm and grab a Christmas tree in green. However, in stores, there may be other options such as white or silver. It...
Have You Been Breaking This Law on Your Morning Commute?
It's a very busy time of year and everyone seems to be in a huge rush, but we still need to be safe. Not only that, but unfortunately bad weather will be on its way very soon. School buses are out and about and most people respect the rules of the road, but I witnessed something pretty shocking the other day.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0