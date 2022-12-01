Read full article on original website
Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota
Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
Minnesota Suing Maker and Seller of Illegal THC Gummies
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy on Monday sued a Moorhead-based manufacturer of THC-laced gummies, saying the company's candies contain far stronger doses of the chemical that gives marijuana its high than state law allows. The lawsuit alleges that Northland Vapor Co. and its stores...
mprnews.org
Minnesota sues to stop 'Death by Gummy Bears' THC edibles
The state of Minnesota is suing several companies for selling edible candies modeled after gummy bears that allegedly contained as much as 50 times the amount of THC allowed per package under state law. The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy filed the lawsuit Monday in Clay County, in northwestern Minnesota, alleging...
Thousands Of Minneapolis Residents Moving Out Of State To This City
Redfin data shows where the most Minnesotans are moving.
After 40 Years, Restaurant In Southeast Minnesota Is Closing
After 40 years, a well-known restaurant and bar in Southeast Minnesota is closing for good. Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar In Southeast Minnesota is Closing. A few days ago, Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar posted the following sad news on its Facebook page:. After many years of happily serving our community, the...
Don’t Look Down! This View From the Top of the Foshay Tower in Minneapolis is Stomach-Turning
How well do you handle heights? I'm not great about it. Even when I know I'm safe, I still have an uneasy feeling when I'm up high. For example, when I went to Geroge Strait at US Bank Stadium I was in the upper level, and I was clinging for dear life to my seat. Dramatic I know, but I like to be close to the ground.
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
Minnesota Family Opens Very Unique Drive-Thru Lefse Stand
Only in Minnesota would you find a drive-thru Lefse stand! Uff-Da! Don't ya just love it!?. Lefse should be the Minnesota state food. It isn't easy to make, but boy is it delicious when topped with butter, sugar, and maybe a little sprinkle of cinnamon. Lefse is a traditional Norwegian...
GCN.com
In northern Minnesota, autonomous vehicles are hitting rural roads
On a damp evening in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, just after a rainstorm, a white van drove up through an empty high school and performing arts center parking lot. The van that picked me up, a Toyota Sienna, looks different from a regular Sienna. It has a cylinder mounted just above the windshield. Someone is in the drivers’ seat, but they aren’t actually driving. Instead, they are outfitted with a headset, ready to take over in case something goes wrong. To their left, a mobile device shows where the vehicle is going. It also plays the baseball charge tune every time the vehicle goes through an intersection. (Ann Arbor-based May Mobility, the company that operates the van, says this feature “denote[s] certain functionality during rides and represents a little bit of irreverence from our engineers.”)
Just a Short Drive From Rochester are 2 Million+ Mesmerizing Christmas Lights
Have you ever seen 2 million Christmas lights twinkling at once? On Thanksgiving day, a huge light display opened that is about 90 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota. It is a must-see for families all over Minnesota!. Over 2.5 million lights are shining bright at Sever's Drive-thru Holiday Light Show in...
Why Roads Are Treacherous in Minnesota in the Winter [watch]
We've all heard many times how winter driving in Minnesota requires you to slow down, but these videos PROVE how treacherous driving in the winter can be if you're going too fast. If you've lived in the Land of 10,000 (Snow-and-Ice-Covered) Lakes for any length of time, you know how...
Skin lightening cream attributed to vision loss of Somalian born Minnesota mother.
A Minnesota mother is dealing with the loss of her peripheral vision after extensive use of a skin lightening cream. A face and body cream with excessively high levels of mercury.
COVID levels rising in Twin Cities wastewater; BQ.1 now dominant
Move over, BA.5, there's a new dominant omicron subvariant in Minnesota. New wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council released Friday shows the BQ.1 subvariant, which is a descendent of BA.5, has become the dominant version of omicron in wastewater collected in the Twin Cities. What's more is that the amount...
Can You Legally Pass A Snow Plow Here In Minnesota?
Now that there's snow on the ground again in Minnesota, there's always one question I wonder about: Can you legally pass a snow plow?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, we're used to seeing snow and the equipment used to clear that snow off our roads and highways. Unlike other states where they don't get snow all that often when Old Man Winter drops more of the white stuff, Minnesota knows what to do, right?
Heading To Minnesota? Can You Guess The Top 3 Fast Food Places?
Minnesota Welcomes YOU And Your Stomach
NEXT Weather: Multiple rounds of light snow this week
MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will feel a lot like Sunday, albeit cloudier and slightly cooler.Expect a light, freezing drizzle that turns to snow for I-90 during the morning commute. Monday's high will hit 30 degrees in the Twin Cities. Tuesday's and Wednesday's highs will drop into the mid-to-low 20s before we return to the 30s Thursday and beyond. There will be multiple light rounds of snow this week, but most miss central Minnesota to the north. Northern Minnesota will see a round of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with about 2-3 inches total. The metro has a chance for very light snow on Wednesday.We're watching another chance of a wintry mix that looks to be for southern Minnesota on Thursday.Temps are in the 20s this week and slightly warming. There's another snow chance for the weekend.
Grow with KARE: Burning bush banned by MN Department of Ag
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A fan favorite for it's fall color, burning bush will takes it's place on the restricted list for Minnesota noxious weeds come January. The long process of evaluating winged euonymus, also known as burning bush, as led the MN Department of Agriculture to designate it as a noxious weed. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, burning bush will be on the restricted list meaning it can no longer be sold or brought into the state.
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
Do Tires Have Expiration Dates? Yes! Here Is What Minnesotans Need To Know
Ever since I've been teaching my son how to drive, I've been questioning my own knowledge about driving, and I'm having some interesting thoughts. Most recently, I've been teaching my son how important it is to check your tires and make sure they are inflated properly. I've tried to explain to him that he needs to actually check them with a tire gauge, and not just by sight, as you sometimes can't tell if a tire is running low on air.
