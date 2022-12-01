ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melt Yard looks to bring retro feel, food truck-inspired eats to west Marietta

Pictured is one of Marietta Melt Yard's neon signs.

Marietta Melt Yard, a new restaurant serving eccentric American fare inspired by food trucks and bars, is set to open in the next few weeks at 800 Whitlock Ave.

Owner and Marietta native Matthew DeBusschere, who you may know from the pages of the MDJ as the “Marietta Food Guy,” spent years managing brunch spot Sun in my Belly in Atlanta, before embarking on this venture.

DeBusschere said he wanted Melt Yard to fulfill a need in the Marietta dining scene for a hip place where families can hang out, eat, and most importantly, have fun.

The restaurant’s unofficial slogan, he said, is “food is fun.” The phrase is painted on a wall of the restaraunt’s dining room.

The menu features dolled-up versions of American classics, such as a fried chicken, pimento and bacon jam melt, plus staples such as wings, burgers and fries.

DeBusschere is particularly excited about Melt Yard’s fried fried pimento balls, which he described as addictive.

“We want you to feel like you’re in some sort of retro tailgating experience,” DeBusschere said.

To that end, Melt Yard has a 1968 GMC Handi-van parked behind the bar and two vintage pinball machines: one is “Jurassic Park” themed and the other “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” themed. The walls are decorated with neon signs and artificial turf, as well as some corrugated metal repurposed from the set of the AMC zombie show “The Walking Dead.”

In one of the dining rooms, an entire wall is a chalkboard for kids to draw on. There are also 10 TV screens in the 150-seat restaurant for patrons to watch sports.

DeBusschere said he hoped to throw disco dance parties in the space, inspired by a documentary he saw about the Bee Gees.

General manager Arianne Fielder and chef Teddy Kupferman both hail from Cobb and have had long careers in the Atlanta food scene. Fielder, who also runs the Melt Yard’s drink program, said she and Kupferman were both giddy about the concept of Melt Yard.

“We want our drinks to be something that lights up peoples’ faces when it’s set in front of them,” Fielder said.

She designed a drink called “the Daywalker” to tie in with the zombie decoration — it’s a whiskey sour with a red wine float, garnished with a cherry on a zombie-arm pick.

Fielder said there will be an equal number of non-alcoholic and alcoholic cocktails on the drink menu.

Chef Kupferman said he wants to recreate and improve upon his own childhood memories of outings to fun restaurants and places like the drive-in theater.

“It’s nostalgia for the parents and the older people, and it’s creating new nostalgia for kids,” Kupferman said.

When it opens, Marietta Melt Yard will be open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.

