First golf course sportsbook to break ground in Scottsdale
The PGA and DraftKings Inc. will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for a new sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale. Details: The sportsbook is expected to open in the fall of 2023, PGA Tour spokesperson Allie LeClair tells Axios. It will be the first sportsbook at a golf course in the U.S....
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
KTAR.com
Houston restaurant to open first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Federal American Grill, a restaurant concept based in Houston, will open its first Arizona location in Scottsdale in the coming weeks. The chain, which was founded by Matt Brice in 2013, has taken over a 7,200-square-foot standalone building in the Scottsdale 101 Shopping Center off of the Loop 101 and Mayo Blvd. on the boarder of Phoenix and Scottsdale.
azbigmedia.com
Gummi World brings hundreds of jobs to Chandler
Gummi World today announced the company will hold a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new, dietary supplement manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. The ceremony will take place December 13, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 70 North Juniper Dr. Chandler. The Mayor of Chandler is expected to attend.
globalazmedia.com
West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona
Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
Phoenix New Times
Simple Machine Sets Its Sights on the West Valley with Glendale Taproom and Music Venue
Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect the correct name of the Venue Grand. North Valley craft beer destination Simple Machine Brewing Co. is opening a second location in downtown Glendale. The new tasting room will open, “fingers crossed,” before the Super Bowl in February, says head brewer...
citysuntimes.com
Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand launches Arizona-inspired handbag
For residents and travelers alike looking to be reminded of the heart, soul and grandeur for which Arizona is known, Soul Carrier, a Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand, has launched a chic new variation of the best-selling clutch handbag paying homage to the Grand Canyon State. Available at some of Arizona’s...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
scottsdale.org
Original Pancake House nears 35 years of quality
Every morning, except Mondays, at the Original Pancake House in Scottsdale, owner Ron Horton is greeting patrons at their tables, even sitting down and chatting often for more than a few courtesy minutes. He talks with them as a friend, not a proprietor. He wants to know about their health,...
allsportstucson.com
No. 14 Arizona rallies behind Jade Loville’s 18 second-half points to beat New Mexico
No. 14 Arizona was struggling to pull away from New Mexico midway through the third quarter when Jade Loville lifted the Wildcats out of The Pit in Albuquerque with the victory with her 3-point shooting. Loville, a transfer from Arizona State, made two 3-pointers and converted on one of two...
AZFamily
Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
Look: Chandler shuts out Basha in Arizona Open Division semifinals
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Basha is in the Arizona (AIA) Open Division football championship game for the first time in school history. The Bears blanked Chandler 13-0 on Saturday night in a rain-soaked semifinal game. They will face Saguaro in the state championship game next Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium. ...
Yahoo Sports
Four more Arizona State players, Scottsdale native Kedon Slovis enter transfer portal
Free agency in college football is on. The transfer portal officially opened Monday as college football players seek out other opportunities. The motivating factors can be anything from lack of playing time to a coaching change or a chance to be closer to home — or further away. Among...
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed, Another is Closing Soon
A long-time deli that served the community for decades and a short-term concept that shut down one day before its grand opening party are among the restaurants, cafes, and bars that closed in metro Phoenix in November. Here are the Valley's permanent closures, along with one spot that has just a few weeks left.
Much needed Southwest rainfall leads to flooding in Arizona
Several inches of rain forecast across parts of the Southwest through Monday will benefit parched areas of the desert, but while helpful to drought-stricken areas, the heavy rainfall is also causing some localized flooding.
Here's Where To Get The Most Beautiful Scenic Views In Arizona
Cheapism rounded up a list of the absolute best views in each state.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives
It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report
Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
azbigmedia.com
How the Novus Innovation Corridor is taking advantage of a once-forgotten law
The Novus Innovation Corridor is taking advantage of a once-forgotten law. In 2010, Arizona passed a state law that allowed three public universities to create athletic facility districts on city land without taxpayer or student funds. “We’re building a city within a city and creating a home,” said Erin McKenna,...
AZFamily
Record rainfall in metro Phoenix this weekend
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
